Hungarian Panel Reveals Results of Coach György Turi Investigation

The committee appointed to investigate allegations of swimmer abuse at the hands of famed Hungarian coach György Turi, former coach of Olympic icon Laszlo Cseh, has revealed its findings.

In addition to a full 16-page report, which you can read in full here, the members detailed key results at a public press conference today, Friday, December 10th.

Members of the committee commissioned included the head of the Hungarian Swimming Association Child Protection Committee, Emese Danks as well as President of MUSZ Sandor Wladar and Olympic swimmer Richard Bohus, among others.

Key findings communicated in the press conference include the following:

The committee notes that in many cases in the 80’s and 90’s, as in other coaches and other sports, physical punishment (use of slaps and sticks) was regularly present in the training methods of György Turi, which was already more scattered than in the 2000s. Sexual abuse during this period cannot be proven. No statements were reported by the victims of the abuse. Competitors did not tell the parents about the abuse or, if they did, the parents did not consider it necessary to interfere with this method of upbringing.

In many cases, the use of humiliating and degrading remarks was found to have been made, especially in the case of female competitors in relation to their weight and menstrual cycle. Improper treatment of the weight problem in female competitors has led to bulimia symptoms. From the 2000s onwards, the above methods gradually disappeared from the tools of György Turi and were significantly refined, but offensive remarks about weight and degrading speaking style remained. In his statement, György Turi largely acknowledged the above-mentioned abuses and apologized to the injured competitors before the committee.



The committee’s findings also conveyed that Turi helped his athletes with money, travel favors or even hard-to-reach medical treatment. In many cases, athletes have mentioned a parent-child relationship in connection with their relationship.

Due to the time passed since the events in question, there will be no legal consequences. Additionally communicated was the fact that “Although the current president and leadership of MÚSZ cannot be held responsible for the past, he apologizes to the victims in the name of universal swimming.”

Ultimately, the Sports Discipline Regulations, conditions for obtaining coaching licenses, as well as child protection programs will be reviewed and updated in light of these results.