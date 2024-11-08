SwimSwam Pulse: 67.4% Believe NCAA Teams Should Suit Up For Dual Meets

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if they believe teams should wear tech suits for dual meets, or stick with practice suits until taper:

Question: Should NCAA teams suit up for dual meets?

RESULTS

Yes – 67.4%

– 67.4% No – 32.6%

Controversy was stirred up last week when the University of Cincinnati withdrew from its dual meet against West Virginia, reportedly due to a disagreement about whether or not the teams would wear technical racing suits during the competition.

The Bearcats didn’t want to wear racing suits, and the Mountaineers did, ultimately leading to Cincinnati opting not compete at all rather than just wearing practice suits at a disadvantage.

There was quite the reaction to Cincinnati’s decision to withdraw, including WVU assistant coach Sydney Pickrem calling it a “huge disappointment for our swimmers” on Instagram.

In addition to teams trending more towards wearing racing suits year-round than they have in recent memory, we’re also beginning to see a change of philosophy in several programs, most notably Arizona State the past few seasons.

Instead of digging themselves in a big training hole and swimming relatively slow in competition throughout most of the season, saving it all for the NCAA Championships in March, we’re starting to see more and more teams race fast every time they hit the water.

Those programs that have shifted that philosophy are almost certainly wearing racing suits in every competition, while some, using Cincinnati as an example, prefer not to wear tech suits outside of a select few meets per year, maybe their mid-season invite, conference championships and NCAAs.

This led us to our most recent poll question, should teams wear tech suits in dual meets?

More than two-thirds of voters, 67.4%, said yes, teams should be wearing race suits in dual meets, while 32.6% say no.

There’s certainly arguments on both sides.

For one, racing in a practice suit not only puts you at an immediate disadvantgae—we should be trying to go as fast as possible while competing, right? Opting for a tech suit simulates how you’ll feel in a race that truly matters, can aid in body position while fatigued, and can act as a good confidence-booster.

On the other hand, some believe that saving the race suit for a particular taper meet can elevate performance significantly more if you haven’t worn it all year. Your feel for the water is enhanced, sometimes giving you a sense that you’re gliding on top of the water after previously having to battle through in a practice suit all year.

Of course, different programs will have different philosophies, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer. This is an ongoing debate that will continue to evolve over time, but it seems things are trending towards racing fast all season with tech suits than ever before.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Does Chris Guiliano put the Longhorn men over the top?

Does adding Chris Guiliano put the Texas men over the top for the 2025 NCAA title? Yes – they're now favorites

No – better teams out there

They were already winning View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.