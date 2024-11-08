Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luca Urlando Out of Georgia’s Weekend Dual With NC State Due To Illness

University of Georgia redshirt senior Luca Urlando won’t compete at the Bulldogs’ showdown with NC State this weekend due to illness.

Urlando, 22, reportedly is dealing with pneumonia, keeping him out of the water as Georgia hosts the Wolfpack in a special two-day meet at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Urlando returned to Georgia this season after nearly two years away, having dealt with an injury early in the 2022-23 campaign and then taking an Olympic redshirt last season.

So far in 2024-25, he’s been on fire, winning all seven individual events he’s contested across three meets.

Urlando at Georgia v. South Carolina Oct. 11)

  • 100 fly – 44.16 (1st)
  • 200 fly – 1:39.87 (1st)

Urlando at Georgia v. Florida State (Oct. 19)

  • 200 back – 1:39.39 (1st)
  • 200 fly – 1:39.03 (1st)
  • 200 IM – 1:43.49 (1st)

Urlando at Georgia v. Florida (Nov. 1)

  • 100 fly – 45.46 (1st)
  • 200 fly – 1:41.40 (1st)

So far this season, Urlando ranks 2nd in the NCAA in the 100 and 200 fly, 3rd in the 200 back and 7th in the 200 IM, leading the Bulldogs to a strong start that’s seen them collect big wins over South Carolina and Florida State before falling to Florida last weekend.

This weekend, Georgia hosts NC State for a two-day meet, with Friday’s session being called “Swimapalooza,” which is a special fan-oriented event with free admission along with face painters, balloon artists, photobooths, and a kids’ zone in the Ramsey Center.

Friday’s session begins at 6 p.m. (EST), and then the meet will continue on Saturday at 11 a.m.

NC State figures to pose a big challenge to Georgia, especially on the men’s side with Urlando missing, as the Wolfpack posted some blistering times against Arizona State two weeks ago, the women winning and the men falling just shy.

0
