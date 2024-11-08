Liam Aleman Verbally Commits To West Virginia University For Fall 2025 After Taking A Gap Year

Gator Swim Club’s Liam Aleman has verbally committed to West Virginia University beginning in the fall of 2025. Aleman graduated from Florida’s Eastside High School as a member of the class of 2024, and decided to take a gap year before beginning university. Since graduating, he’s kept training with his club team.

After taking a gap year to continue training in Gainesville and take a few courses at my local college, I believe West Virginia offers me the greatest opportunities to sharpen my skills as a swimmer, bring something to the team, and be supported by a strong academic and coaching team. There is no place I would rather be for the next four years. Go Mountaineers!

Aleman was the 2023 2A FHSAA State champion in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, setting then-lifetime bests of 57.58 and 1:52.33, which he has since surpassed. He’s also a four-time ‘A’ finalist at the Huntsville Futures Championship, with his highest finish coming in the 200 breaststroke, where he finished third.

Best Times (SCY):

1650 freestyle: 15:41.55

100 breaststroke: 56.51

200 breaststroke: 2:01.33

200 IM: 1:50.64

400 IM: 3:55.21

Aleman set the majority of his lifetime bests at the 2024 Florida Spring Senior Championships. As he is still training with his club team, he is presumably on a training cycle that will peak at the meet in March, meaning he’s likely got several months of work ahead before he can see the dividends of his gap year efforts.

But he made big strides from his junior to senior year seasons in all five of the listed events.

Improvements from Junior to Senior Year:

Junior Year (Sept 2022-23) Senior Year (Sept 2023-24) 1650 freestyle 16:31.78 15:41.55 100 breaststroke 58.19 56.51 200 breaststroke 2:04.73 2:01.33 200 IM 1:53.92 1:50.64 400 IM 4:00.91 3:55.21

Last season, Aleman’s personal bests would’ve put him third on the West Virginia depth chart in the 400 IM, fifth in the 200 breaststroke, and sixth in the 100 breast and the 200 IM.

The West Virginia men finished fifth at the 2024 Big 12 Championships. The conference said goodbye to long-time powerhouse Texas this season, as the Longhorns departed for the SEC. However, ASU joined the conference and will likely begin a winning streak of their own at the 2025 Big 12 Championships.