Georgia Set To Host NC State In Swimapalooza This Weekend

M: Georgia (2-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. NC State (0-1, 0-0 ACC)

W: Georgia (3-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. NC State (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date: Friday, Nov. 8 – Saturday, Nov. 9

Site: Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, Ga.

Time: 6 p.m. EST (Friday) / 11 a.m. EST (Saturday)

Stream: SEC Network+

Friday Swimming: https://gado.gs/cbg

Friday Diving: https://gado.gs/cbh

Saturday Swimming: https://gado.gs/cbi

Saturday Diving: https://gado.gs/cbj

Stats: MeetMobile (Swimming) / DiveMeets (Diving)

Series History

NC State (M): NC State leads 7-3

Last Meeting: NC State – W, 151.5-148.5 (Nov. 3, 2023 – Raleigh, N.C.)

NC State (W): Georgia leads 6-0

Last Meeting: Georgia – W, 161-137 (Nov. 3, 2023 – Raleigh, N.C.)

Swimapalooza

Friday’s meet is “Swimapalooza,” a special fan-oriented meet at Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium. Admission to Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium is free for all spectators, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the meet beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

Prior to the meet, fans will be able to experience “Swimapalooza: Deluxe Edition,” featuring face painters, balloon artists, photobooths, and a kids’ zone in the Ramsey Center hallway outside the natatorium. The first 500 spectators will receive a commemorative T-shirt, with the first 250 spectators receiving free food.

The Bulldogs and Wolfpack will compete in a shortened meet format featuring primarily 50-yard and 100-yard events, with each individual competitor announced one at a time with spotlights and hype music. Emcee Mike Radford will serve as the in-pool host, helping to hype up the crowd and provide explanations of the events to novice swimming fans.

Following the meet, the “Deluxe Edition” will reopen for an hour following the event’s conclusion with the student-athletes meeting with fans for photos and autographs in the Ramsey hallway.

Meet Order

Friday

200y Medley Relay

200y Freestyle

100y Backstroke

100y Breaststroke

50y Freestyle

Diving – Women’s Best Board (Exhibition)

Women’s 500y Freestyle

100y IM

100y Freestyle

Diving Break – Men’s Best Board (Exhibition)

100y Butterfly

Men’s 500y Freestyle

200y Freestyle Relay

Saturday

400y Medley Relay

Women’s 1,000y Freestyle

200y Backstroke

200y Breaststroke

Men’s 1,000y Freestyle

200y IM

Men’s 1-meter

Women’s 3-meter

800y Freestyle Relay

200y Butterfly

Men’s 3-meter

Women’s 1-meter

400y Freestyle Relay

Fast Facts