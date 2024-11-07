Georgia Set To Host NC State In Swimapalooza This Weekend

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics
M: Georgia (2-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. NC State (0-1, 0-0 ACC)
W: Georgia (3-1, 2-1 SEC) vs. NC State (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
Date: Friday, Nov. 8 – Saturday, Nov. 9
Site: Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, Ga.
Time: 6 p.m. EST (Friday) / 11 a.m. EST (Saturday)
Stream: SEC Network+
Friday Swimming: https://gado.gs/cbg
Friday Diving: https://gado.gs/cbh
Saturday Swimming: https://gado.gs/cbi
Saturday Diving: https://gado.gs/cbj
Stats: MeetMobile (Swimming) / DiveMeets (Diving)
Series History
NC State (M): NC State leads 7-3
Last Meeting: NC State – W, 151.5-148.5 (Nov. 3, 2023 – Raleigh, N.C.)
NC State (W): Georgia leads 6-0
Last Meeting: Georgia – W, 161-137 (Nov. 3, 2023 – Raleigh, N.C.)
Swimapalooza
Friday’s meet is “Swimapalooza,” a special fan-oriented meet at Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium. Admission to Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium is free for all spectators, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the meet beginning at 6 p.m. EST.
Prior to the meet, fans will be able to experience “Swimapalooza: Deluxe Edition,” featuring face painters, balloon artists, photobooths, and a kids’ zone in the Ramsey Center hallway outside the natatorium. The first 500 spectators will receive a commemorative T-shirt, with the first 250 spectators receiving free food.
The Bulldogs and Wolfpack will compete in a shortened meet format featuring primarily 50-yard and 100-yard events, with each individual competitor announced one at a time with spotlights and hype music. Emcee Mike Radford will serve as the in-pool host, helping to hype up the crowd and provide explanations of the events to novice swimming fans.
Following the meet, the “Deluxe Edition” will reopen for an hour following the event’s conclusion with the student-athletes meeting with fans for photos and autographs in the Ramsey hallway.
Meet Order
Friday
200y Medley Relay
200y Freestyle
100y Backstroke
100y Breaststroke
50y Freestyle
Diving – Women’s Best Board (Exhibition)
Women’s 500y Freestyle
100y IM
100y Freestyle
Diving Break – Men’s Best Board (Exhibition)
100y Butterfly
Men’s 500y Freestyle
200y Freestyle Relay
Saturday
400y Medley Relay
Women’s 1,000y Freestyle
200y Backstroke
200y Breaststroke
Men’s 1,000y Freestyle
200y IM
Men’s 1-meter
Women’s 3-meter
800y Freestyle Relay
200y Butterfly
Men’s 3-meter
Women’s 1-meter
400y Freestyle Relay
Fast Facts
- Georgia welcomes another top program to Athens as it faces NC State in a two-day meet Friday and Saturday, including Swimapalooza on Friday evening. The Bulldogs are looking to rebound from a sweep by Florida last Friday, while the Wolfpack split their lone meet against NC State two weeks ago. Last season, the two squads turned in a highly-competitive matchup in Raleigh, with the Georgia women earning a victory over the No. 4 team in the nation.
- Both Georgia teams posted six victories against Florida with the Georgia women sweeping the entire freestyle program. Led by graduate Jake Magahey and redshirt senior Luca Urlando, the Bulldog men earned three freestyle wins and swept the butterfly.
- Senior Rachel Stege touched first in both distance events, topping the 500y freestyle (4:44.35) and 1,000y freestyle (9:39.32), with fellow senior Abby McCulloh following second in both events. Stege also swam the second leg of the Bulldogs’ winning 400y freestyle relay, joining teammates Helena Jones, Sloane Reinstein, and Ieva Maluka to post a time of 3:17.99.
- Jones and Maluka also earned individual wins, with Jones leading a top-three sweep of the 100y freestyle and Maluka touching first in the 200y freestyle. In the 50y freestyle, freshman Katie Belle Sikes notched her first collegiate win with a time of 22.95, leading a 1-2-3-4 sweep.
- Urlando continued his dominance by sweeping the butterfly races in a showdown with fellow Olympian Josh Liendo. In the 100y fly, Urlando won with a B-cut time of 45.46, preceded by a winning 1:41.40 in the 200y.
- Magahey also swept the distance events, winning the 1,000y freestyle with a time of 8:56.04, followed by victorious B-cut times in the 500y freestyle (4:19.77) and 400y individual medley (3:49.30). Fellow fifth-year Wesley Ng took the 100y backstroke with a B-cut time of 46.89, while sophomore Tomas Koski won the 200y freestyle with a B-cut of 1:34.48.
- At the diving well, sophomore Matthew Bray finished second on both springboards, including a new personal-best score of 386.03 on 3-meter. In the women’s 3-meter, junior Hannah Stumpf qualified for Zones with a runner-up score of 298.73.