Preliminary Psych Sheets Drop For AIA Arizona High School State Championships

AIA Arizona High School State Championships

The AIA Arizona High School State Championships take place this weekend. Diving is already underway and will conclude on Nov. 8. Meanwhile, swimming will take place from Nov.8 – Nov. 9, with prelims the first day and finals the next.

Division I

Delaney Barbee is seeded just a tenth off the Arizona High School State Record of 22.87, owned by Claire Grover since 2017. The Boulder Creek High School swimmer owns the facility record with her lifetime best 22.60, so there’s a good chance that the high school state record goes down. She’s also the top seed in the 100 freestyle with a 50.43, nearly two seconds clear of #2 seed Kaylee Woodruff (52.36).

Other swimmers holding top seeds in multiple events are Ohio State commit Lorin Tobler (100 fly/100 back) and Basha’s Reagan Uhlik (200 IM/500 free).

Last year, Desert Vista pulled out the victory, beating Horizon by just 11.5 points. The battle for the top three spots was exceptionally tight, as the top four schools—Desert Vista, Horizon, and Boulder Creek—were separated by just 27.5 points. Expect a similarly close race this year as Desert Vista aims to hold off the challengers.

On the boys’ side, Arizona College Prep’s Langston Lindsey is seeded 1st in the 100 backstroke (51.23) and 2nd in the 100 butterfly (49.71). The 100 butterfly time is a lifetime best from Oct. 19, while he’s been as fast as 50.74 in the backstroke. His school, Arizona College Prep, moved up to Division I from Division III but is seeded well in multiple events and should make an impact on both the girls’ and boys’ meets during its first year in its new division.

Pinnacle are the defending champions, claiming the 2023 title by just five points over Chaparral. Chaparral holds the top seed in all three relays heading into the meet and are headlined by Seth Crow. The senior is the top seed in the 50/100 freestyle and with a 19.99 seed time in the 50, sits 1.28 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Division II

At the same time as the Division I championships, the fight for the Division II title will occur at the same pool. In 2023, Millennium High School dominated, winning the Boys’ Division II title with 439 points, 169 points ahead of Canyon del Oro.

But Millenium graduated two of its star swimmers, Bartek Bednarz and Landon Suaverdez. Bartek was the high point winner at the 2023 Championships, while Suaverdez tied for 2nd with three others. Two of those swimmers return this year and both Kyle Dowe and Peter Shih should play critical roles in their team’s success.

Dowe is the top seed in the 200 IM (1:52.43) and 100 breaststroke (57.35). In the 100 breaststroke, he’s the only swimmer seeded under 1:00. Meanwhile, Shih is second in the 100 fly (52.33) behind Michael Fox (50.55), and third in the 500 free (4:56.42). Fox, a senior at Horizon, also owns the top seed in the 100 back

The Desert Mountain High School aims to repeat as the girls’ champions; in 2023, they finished with 365 points, beating Catalina Foothills by 53 points. They own the top seeds in two relays, but both Catalina Foothills and Horizon have a healthy lead in the 200 freestyle relay on paper.

Katelyn Huffman (50 free, 23.96), Lexton Gregory (1-meter diving, 471.10), and Ellie Horning (100 fly, 56.07/100 back, 56.76) hold top seeds for Desert Mountain heading into the meet. Horning is verbally committed to joining Yale University next fall, and Huffman is headed to Grand Canyon University.

Division III

While the Division I and II Championships are happening at the Skyline Aquatic Center, PCDS will play host to the Division III Championships. The now-Division I Arizona College Prep won both the girls’ and boys’ titles in 2023. They won’t defend their titles, leaving the door open for the remaining Division III schools.

Paradise Honors’ Aubrielle Stevens leads the way in the sprint freestyle events, having set lifetime bests of 23.88/53.40 this September. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s Regan Edquid is also seeded first in her two individual events, the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke (2:08.44/1:05.77).

She’s got a close race ahead of her in the 200 IM with Liliana Hineman, who is seeded second with a 2:08.87. Hineman is the top seed in her other event, the 100 backstroke, where she and Ryan Webb are the only two swimmers seeded sub-1:00 with times of 57.85 and 59.47.

The 100 fly should be another close race, as Lili Garland and Julia Lotz are seeded .16 seconds apart in 59.58 and 59.74.

Paradise Honors has the top seed in the boys’ 50/100 freestyle and the girls’. Austin Hargraves owns the top seed in the boys’ sprint freestyles (21.19/47.50). He’s over 1.5 seconds clear of the field in the 100 freestyle, though with .24 seconds between him and Cabot Teskey (21.43) in the 50 free, Teskey could surprise.

Al Alexanderovich is top seed in the 200 IM/100 breaststroke and like Edquid—the top seed in the girls’ 200 IM/100 breast—he’s got a close race brewing in the 200 IM as Alex George is seeded just .28 seconds behind him (2:01.51 to 2:01.79).

PCDS has the top seed in all three girls’ relays and two of the boys’ relays, though Paradise Honors owns the top seed in the boys’ 200 free relay and is the only school to break 1:30 so far this season.