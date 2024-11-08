Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Owen McDonald Reaping Benefits of Training with World Class Athletes at ASU and Now at IU

Owen McDonald was a big part of the Arizona State men winning their first NCAA team title in program history last year. After transferring to Indiana, McDonald has kept his momentum going, throwing down exceptional dual meet times this fall. The junior shares what he’s learned from all the world-class athletes he’s gotten to swim beside, both in Tempe and Bloomington.

Swimmin' in the south
22 minutes ago

Well done so far. Keep it up, bud.

