SwimSwam Pulse: 59% Favor Euros As Most Impressive 2018 Meet

RESULTS

Question: Which meet did you feel had the most impressive performances?



European Championships – 59.7%

Junior Pan Pacific Championships – 19.2%

Pan Pacific Championships – 16.4%

Asian Games – 4.8%

A huge majority picked the European Championships as the most impressive of 2018’s major summer meets, while a surprising 19% picked Jr Pan Pacs higher than any other senior-level international meet.

Euros did have the distinction of having two world records set, compared to one at Asian Games and zero at the Pan Pacific meets. Both Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia) and Adam Peaty (Great Britain) set world records. Kolesnikov went 24.00 in the 50 back and Peaty 57.10 in the 100 breaststroke. Peaty’s record was the only one set in an Olympic event, as Asian Games’ world record came in the women’s 50 back (Liu Xiang, 26.98).

Pan Pacs featured several 2018 world record setters, but no one broke a record at the meet itself. Kathleen Baker had broken the 100 back world record a few weeks prior, but actually faded to bronze at Pan Pacs. Australia had set the 4×100 free relay record at Commonwealth Games in April, but without Bronte Campbell in the mix, didn’t reset the record at Pan Pacs. And Katie Ledecky set the 1500 free record in May, but didn’t break it or any other of her world records at Pan Pacs.

That Junior Pan Pacs performed so well in the poll was surprising. It gained 19.2% of votes, more than senior Pan Pacs and almost more than senior Pan Pacs and Asian Games combined. Swimming fandom is always enamored with young stars, though, which helps explain the poll results somewhat. Still, there were no World Junior records set at junior Pan Pacs, while several fell between Euros and Junior Pan Pacs.

Asian Games ranked suprisingly low in the poll despite one world record and a number of very notable performances.

