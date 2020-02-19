SwimSwam Pulse: 55% Pick Michigan To Win Men’s Big Tens

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the men’s Big Ten champion:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the 2020 Big Ten Men’s title?



Michigan – 55.2%

Indiana – 37.5%

Ohio State – 3.7%

Someone else – 2.4%

Iowa – 1.2%

After a whopping 72% picked the Michigan women to win Big Tens, another majority (55.2%) of voters picked the Wolverine men to win their conference meet.

Michigan was second last year, but defending champs Indiana lost a huge percentage of its points to graduations and redshirts. That leaves Michigan projected to win by more than 70 points in current Swimulator rankings. Indiana sits second in the Swimulator and got 37.5% of the votes after winning the meet by 241 last year.

No one else got many votes at all in our poll, showing the relative strength of Michigan and Indiana. Iowa is currently third in the Swimulator, though they were just 8th last year. Voters aren’t bullish, giving Iowa just 1.2% of winning votes. Ohio State (3rd last year; 4th in the Swimulator and only about 24 points back of Iowa) is third in our poll.

