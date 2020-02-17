SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 1 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for week 1 championships, which begin tomorrow with SECs.

Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:

Voters picks were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams.

Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn't fully rest at mid-season, teams that don't have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.

SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They're based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.

SEC Women

Voter Picks:

Tennessee – 45.8% Florida – 19.7% Texas A&M – 13.6% Georgia – 13.0% Kentucky – 3.5% Other – 2.7% Auburn – 1.6%

Swimulator Projections:

Tennessee – 1070 Georgia – 978 Florida – 845.5 Kentucky – 763.5 Alabama – 689 Auburn – 619.5 Missouri – 612 Texas A&M – 598 Arkanasas – 454.5 LSU – 328.5 South Carolina – 313.5 Vanderbilt – 154

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

Tennessee Georgia Florida Texas A&M Kentucky Auburn Missouri Alabama Arkansas LSU South Carolina Vanderbilt

2019 Final Results:

Texas A&M – 1107 Florida – 1023.5 Kentucky – 927.5 Tennessee – 919.5 Georgia – 883.5 Auburn – 883 Missouri – 640 Arkansas – 517 South Carolina – 515 LSU – 489.5 Alabama – 429.5 Vanderbilt – 153

SEC Men

Voter Picks:

Florida – 47.3% Texas A&M – 25.4% Georgia – 10.8% Missouri – 7.1% Tennessee – 7.1% Someone else – 2.2%

Swimulator Projections:

Georgia – 1115 Texas A&M – 1081.5 Missouri – 1040.5 Tennessee – 902 Florida – 809.5 Alabama – 534.5 Kentucky – 478 LSU – 453 Auburn – 387.5 South Carolina – 312.5

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

Texas A&M Florida Georgia Missouri Tennessee Alabama LSU Auburn Kentucky South Carolina

2019 Final Results:

Florida – 1233 Missouri – 1137 Tennessee – 917 Texas A&M – 907 Georgia – 862.5 Alabama – 789.5 Kentucky – 672 Auburn – 661.5 South Carolina – 565 LSU – 486.5

ACC Women

Voter Picks:

Virginia – 66.8% NC State – 23.7% Someone else – 2.9% Florida State – 2.0% Duke – 1.6% Notre Dame – 1.5% UNC – 1.4%

Swimulator Projections:

NC State – 1227 Virginia – 1163.5 Louisville – 956.5 UNC – 880.5 Duke – 666.5 Florida State – 575 Notre Dame – 571 Virginia Tech – 425.5 Georgia Tech – 300 Pitt – 284 Miami (FL) – 211.5 Boston College – 166

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

Virginia NC State Louisville North Carolina Duke Florida State Notre Dame Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Pittsburgh Miami (FL) Boston College

2019 Final Results:

NC State – 1353 Virginia – 1282 Louisville – 1146 Notre Dame – 909.5 Duke – 764 Florida State – 727 UNC – 700.5 Virginia Tech – 477.5 Georgia Tech – 360 Pitt – 334 Miami (FL) – 293.5 Boston College – 154

Big Ten Women

Voter Picks:

Michigan – 71.9% Indiana – 13.5% Ohio State – 4.6% Northwestern – 3.7% Wisconsin – 3.7% Minnesota – 1.3% Someone else – 1.3%

Swimulator Projections:

Michigan – 1133.5 Indiana – 1056 Ohio State – 979.5 Northwestern – 839 Minnesota – 644 Wisconsin – 613.5 Penn State – 557.5 Iowa – 443 Purdue – 388 Nebraska – 297.5 Rutgers – 250.5 Michigan State – 196 Illinois – 171

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

Michigan Indiana Ohio State Northwestern Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Penn State Purdue Rutgers Nebraska Michigan State Illinois

2019 Final Results: