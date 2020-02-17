SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 1 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for week 1 championships, which begin tomorrow with SECs.
Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:
- Voters picks were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams.
- Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn’t fully rest at mid-season, teams that don’t have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.
- SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They’re based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.
SEC Women
- Tennessee – 45.8%
- Florida – 19.7%
- Texas A&M – 13.6%
- Georgia – 13.0%
- Kentucky – 3.5%
- Other – 2.7%
- Auburn – 1.6%
- Tennessee – 1070
- Georgia – 978
- Florida – 845.5
- Kentucky – 763.5
- Alabama – 689
- Auburn – 619.5
- Missouri – 612
- Texas A&M – 598
- Arkanasas – 454.5
- LSU – 328.5
- South Carolina – 313.5
- Vanderbilt – 154
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- LSU
- South Carolina
- Vanderbilt
- Texas A&M – 1107
- Florida – 1023.5
- Kentucky – 927.5
- Tennessee – 919.5
- Georgia – 883.5
- Auburn – 883
- Missouri – 640
- Arkansas – 517
- South Carolina – 515
- LSU – 489.5
- Alabama – 429.5
- Vanderbilt – 153
SEC Men
- Florida – 47.3%
- Texas A&M – 25.4%
- Georgia – 10.8%
- Missouri – 7.1%
- Tennessee – 7.1%
- Someone else – 2.2%
- Georgia – 1115
- Texas A&M – 1081.5
- Missouri – 1040.5
- Tennessee – 902
- Florida – 809.5
- Alabama – 534.5
- Kentucky – 478
- LSU – 453
- Auburn – 387.5
- South Carolina – 312.5
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- Texas A&M
- Florida
- Georgia
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- LSU
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- South Carolina
- Florida – 1233
- Missouri – 1137
- Tennessee – 917
- Texas A&M – 907
- Georgia – 862.5
- Alabama – 789.5
- Kentucky – 672
- Auburn – 661.5
- South Carolina – 565
- LSU – 486.5
ACC Women
- Virginia – 66.8%
- NC State – 23.7%
- Someone else – 2.9%
- Florida State – 2.0%
- Duke – 1.6%
- Notre Dame – 1.5%
- UNC – 1.4%
- NC State – 1227
- Virginia – 1163.5
- Louisville – 956.5
- UNC – 880.5
- Duke – 666.5
- Florida State – 575
- Notre Dame – 571
- Virginia Tech – 425.5
- Georgia Tech – 300
- Pitt – 284
- Miami (FL) – 211.5
- Boston College – 166
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- Virginia
- NC State
- Louisville
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- Virginia Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Pittsburgh
- Miami (FL)
- Boston College
- NC State – 1353
- Virginia – 1282
- Louisville – 1146
- Notre Dame – 909.5
- Duke – 764
- Florida State – 727
- UNC – 700.5
- Virginia Tech – 477.5
- Georgia Tech – 360
- Pitt – 334
- Miami (FL) – 293.5
- Boston College – 154
Big Ten Women
- Michigan – 71.9%
- Indiana – 13.5%
- Ohio State – 4.6%
- Northwestern – 3.7%
- Wisconsin – 3.7%
- Minnesota – 1.3%
- Someone else – 1.3%
- Michigan – 1133.5
- Indiana – 1056
- Ohio State – 979.5
- Northwestern – 839
- Minnesota – 644
- Wisconsin – 613.5
- Penn State – 557.5
- Iowa – 443
- Purdue – 388
- Nebraska – 297.5
- Rutgers – 250.5
- Michigan State – 196
- Illinois – 171
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Northwestern
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- Nebraska
- Michigan State
- Illinois
- Indiana – 1386.5
- Michigan – 1302.5
- Ohio State – 1162.5
- Minnesota – 942
- Wisconsin – 717
- Purdue – 596.5
- Northwestern – 490
- Nebraska – 428.5
- Penn State – 404
- Iowa – 400.5
- Rutgers – 392
- Michigan State – 192
- Illinois – 190
