SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 1 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for week 1 championships, which begin tomorrow with SECs.

Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:

  • Voters picks were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams.
  • Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn’t fully rest at mid-season, teams that don’t have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.
  • SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They’re based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.

SEC Women

Voter Picks:

  1. Tennessee – 45.8%
  2. Florida – 19.7%
  3. Texas A&M – 13.6%
  4. Georgia – 13.0%
  5. Kentucky – 3.5%
  6. Other – 2.7%
  7. Auburn – 1.6%

Swimulator Projections:

  1. Tennessee – 1070
  2. Georgia – 978
  3. Florida – 845.5
  4. Kentucky – 763.5
  5. Alabama – 689
  6. Auburn – 619.5
  7. Missouri – 612
  8. Texas A&M – 598
  9. Arkanasas – 454.5
  10. LSU – 328.5
  11. South Carolina – 313.5
  12. Vanderbilt – 154

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Georgia
  3. Florida
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Kentucky
  6. Auburn
  7. Missouri
  8. Alabama
  9. Arkansas
  10. LSU
  11. South Carolina
  12. Vanderbilt

2019 Final Results:

  1. Texas A&M – 1107
  2. Florida – 1023.5
  3. Kentucky – 927.5
  4. Tennessee – 919.5
  5. Georgia – 883.5
  6. Auburn – 883
  7. Missouri – 640
  8. Arkansas – 517
  9. South Carolina – 515
  10. LSU – 489.5
  11. Alabama – 429.5
  12. Vanderbilt – 153

SEC Men

Voter Picks:

  1. Florida – 47.3%
  2. Texas A&M – 25.4%
  3. Georgia – 10.8%
  4. Missouri – 7.1%
  5. Tennessee – 7.1%
  6. Someone else – 2.2%

Swimulator Projections:

  1. Georgia – 1115
  2. Texas A&M – 1081.5
  3. Missouri – 1040.5
  4. Tennessee – 902
  5. Florida – 809.5
  6. Alabama – 534.5
  7. Kentucky – 478
  8. LSU – 453
  9. Auburn – 387.5
  10. South Carolina – 312.5

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

  1. Texas A&M
  2. Florida
  3. Georgia
  4. Missouri
  5. Tennessee
  6. Alabama
  7. LSU
  8. Auburn
  9. Kentucky
  10. South Carolina

2019 Final Results:

  1. Florida – 1233
  2. Missouri – 1137
  3. Tennessee – 917
  4. Texas A&M – 907
  5. Georgia – 862.5
  6. Alabama – 789.5
  7. Kentucky – 672
  8. Auburn – 661.5
  9. South Carolina – 565
  10. LSU – 486.5

ACC Women

Voter Picks:

  1. Virginia – 66.8%
  2. NC State – 23.7%
  3. Someone else – 2.9%
  4. Florida State – 2.0%
  5. Duke – 1.6%
  6. Notre Dame – 1.5%
  7. UNC – 1.4%

Swimulator Projections:

  1. NC State – 1227
  2. Virginia – 1163.5
  3. Louisville – 956.5
  4. UNC – 880.5
  5. Duke – 666.5
  6. Florida State – 575
  7. Notre Dame – 571
  8. Virginia Tech – 425.5
  9. Georgia Tech – 300
  10. Pitt – 284
  11. Miami (FL) – 211.5
  12. Boston College – 166

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

  1. Virginia
  2. NC State
  3. Louisville
  4. North Carolina
  5. Duke
  6. Florida State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Georgia Tech
  10. Pittsburgh
  11. Miami (FL)
  12. Boston College

2019 Final Results:

  1. NC State – 1353
  2. Virginia – 1282
  3. Louisville – 1146
  4. Notre Dame – 909.5
  5. Duke – 764
  6. Florida State – 727
  7. UNC – 700.5
  8. Virginia Tech – 477.5
  9. Georgia Tech – 360
  10. Pitt – 334
  11. Miami (FL) – 293.5
  12. Boston College – 154

Big Ten Women

Voter Picks:

  1. Michigan – 71.9%
  2. Indiana – 13.5%
  3. Ohio State – 4.6%
  4. Northwestern – 3.7%
  5. Wisconsin – 3.7%
  6. Minnesota – 1.3%
  7. Someone else – 1.3%

Swimulator Projections:

  1. Michigan – 1133.5
  2. Indiana – 1056
  3. Ohio State – 979.5
  4. Northwestern – 839
  5. Minnesota – 644
  6. Wisconsin – 613.5
  7. Penn State – 557.5
  8. Iowa – 443
  9. Purdue – 388
  10. Nebraska – 297.5
  11. Rutgers – 250.5
  12. Michigan State – 196
  13. Illinois – 171

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

  1. Michigan
  2. Indiana
  3. Ohio State
  4. Northwestern
  5. Minnesota
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Iowa
  8. Penn State
  9. Purdue
  10. Rutgers
  11. Nebraska
  12. Michigan State
  13. Illinois

2019 Final Results:

  1. Indiana – 1386.5
  2. Michigan – 1302.5
  3. Ohio State – 1162.5
  4. Minnesota – 942
  5. Wisconsin – 717
  6. Purdue – 596.5
  7. Northwestern – 490
  8. Nebraska – 428.5
  9. Penn State – 404
  10. Iowa – 400.5
  11. Rutgers – 392
  12. Michigan State – 192
  13. Illinois – 190

