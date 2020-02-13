SwimSwam Pulse: 72% Pick Michigan To Win Big Ten Women’s Title

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the 2020 women’s swimming & diving Big Ten champ:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the 2020 Big Ten Women’s title?



Michigan – 71.9%

Indiana – 13.5%

Ohio State – 4.6%

Northwestern – 3.7%

Wisconsin – 3.7%

Minnesota – 1.3%

Someone else – 1.3%

71.9% of voters picked Michigan to win the women’s Big Ten swimming & diving title, a huge landslide of votes over defending champs Indiana.

Current Swimulator projections have Michigan beating Indiana by 74.5 points, though that doesn’t include diving. Diving has been a traditional strength of Indiana, but with 2019 1-meter/platform champ Jessica Parratto graduated, Indiana doesn’t return any top-8 finishing divers from last year. Michigan doesn’t return any A finalists, either, but look like they could hold their own against IU in diving points with multiple low-level scorers returning.

Michigan has a deep team led by world champ flyer Maggie MacNeil, now a sophomore and perhaps on a tear to challenge for a 48-second 100 fly.

Indiana got 13.5% of the votes, and those two are the clear-cut favorites in a more straightforward conference than some of our previous polls. IU has a relatively young team, with freshman Cora Dupre currently projected as their top individual scorer in the Swimulator.

Ohio State finished with 4.6% of the votes. They’re only about 150 points back in the Swimulator and have two big factors going for them: they are traditionally very good in diving, and typically show up very well at Big Tens, even some years at the expense of NCAAs. Kathrin Demler currently projects at #1 in the conference in the 500 free, 200 fly and 400 IM.

Northwestern, Wisconsin and Minnesota all have a standout swimmer or two (Calypso Sheridan, Beata Nelson, Tevyn Waddell), but probably don’t have the depth to challenge the top of the conference. Northwestern and Wisconsin exactly tied with 3.7% of the votes, and Minnesota got 1.3%.

