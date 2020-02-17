Brent Hayden’s Comeback Race Set For This Weekend In Calgary

2020 CASCADE TRANS MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL
We reported earlier how unretired Canadian Olympian Brent Hayden was aiming for the Des Moines, Iowa stop of the Pro Swim Series as his official comeback race. However, Hayden has announced he will be entering the water earlier than that March 4th-7th meet, instead now appearing on the entry list for the Western Trans Mountain Festival.
Hosted by Cascade Swim Club at the Brooksfield YMCA pool in the Seton area of Calgary, 36-year-old Hayden will be one of approximately 300 swimmers expected to race next Saturday, February 22nd. Although this is a non-Olympic Games qualifying event, it is a qualifier for the Canadian Olympic Trials, Provincial Championships, and Western Championships.
Meet organizers have commitments from 11 Canadian senior national team members and 8 junior national team members, but Hayden’s return to the pool from an almost 8-year absence will be the highlight for spectators.
Hayden, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m freestyle and Canadian record holder in the 50m free, 100m free and 200 free, announced back in October 2019 that he has set his sights on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after 7 years off from the sport.
He is seeded #1 in the 50m free and #3 in the 100m free, with the Canadian Olympic Trials, set for March 30th-April 6th looming.
Additional notable swimmers set to race this weekend in Calgary include the following:
Jeremy Bagshaw 2019 World Championships, Gwangju
Josiah Binnema 2019 World Championships, Gwangju
Haley Black 2019 Pan American Games, Lima
Stephen Calkins 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, Hawaii
Tammy Cunnington 2016 Paralympic Games, Rio
Hana Edwards 2019 Canadian National Development Team
Richard Funk 2019 World Championships, Gwangju
Jacob Gallant 2019 World Junior Championships, Budapest
Hade Hannah 2019 World Junior Championships, Budapest
Apollo Hess 2019 Canadian National Development Team
Stephanie Horner 2019 World Open Water Championships, Gwangju
James Lebuke 2019 World Junior Championships, Budapest
Chantel Jeffrey 2019 World Open Water Championships, Gwangju
Rachel Nichol 2016 Olympic Games, Rio
Kier Ogilvie 2019 Canadian National Development Team
Carson Olafson 2019 World Championships, Gwangju
Mackenzie Paddington 2019 World Championships, Gwangju
Cole Pratt 2019 World Championships, Gwangju
Ella Varga 2019 Canadian National Development Team
Ingrid Wilm 2019 World Student Games, Napoli
I’d recommend anyone who’s into swimming to keep some serious tabs on this meet…