Brent Hayden’s Comeback Race Set For This Weekend In Calgary

2020 CASCADE TRANS MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL

Saturday, February 22nd & Sunday, February 23rd

Brookfield YMCA at Seton

50m (LCM)

Psych Sheets

We reported earlier how unretired Canadian Olympian Brent Hayden was aiming for the Des Moines, Iowa stop of the Pro Swim Series as his official comeback race. However, Hayden has announced he will be entering the water earlier than that March 4th-7th meet, instead now appearing on the entry list for the Western Trans Mountain Festival.

Hosted by Cascade Swim Club at the Brooksfield YMCA pool in the Seton area of Calgary, 36-year-old Hayden will be one of approximately 300 swimmers expected to race next Saturday, February 22nd. Although this is a non-Olympic Games qualifying event, it is a qualifier for the Canadian Olympic Trials, Provincial Championships, and Western Championships.

Meet organizers have commitments from 11 Canadian senior national team members and 8 junior national team members, but Hayden’s return to the pool from an almost 8-year absence will be the highlight for spectators.

Hayden, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m freestyle and Canadian record holder in the 50m free, 100m free and 200 free, announced back in October 2019 that he has set his sights on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after 7 years off from the sport.

He is seeded #1 in the 50m free and #3 in the 100m free, with the Canadian Olympic Trials, set for March 30th-April 6th looming.

Additional notable swimmers set to race this weekend in Calgary include the following:

Jeremy Bagshaw 2019 World Championships, Gwangju

Josiah Binnema 2019 World Championships, Gwangju

Haley Black 2019 Pan American Games, Lima

Stephen Calkins 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, Hawaii

Tammy Cunnington 2016 Paralympic Games, Rio

Hana Edwards 2019 Canadian National Development Team

Richard Funk 2019 World Championships, Gwangju

Jacob Gallant 2019 World Junior Championships, Budapest

Hade Hannah 2019 World Junior Championships, Budapest

Apollo Hess 2019 Canadian National Development Team

Stephanie Horner 2019 World Open Water Championships, Gwangju

James Lebuke 2019 World Junior Championships, Budapest

Chantel Jeffrey 2019 World Open Water Championships, Gwangju

Rachel Nichol 2016 Olympic Games, Rio

Kier Ogilvie 2019 Canadian National Development Team

Carson Olafson 2019 World Championships, Gwangju

Mackenzie Paddington 2019 World Championships, Gwangju

Cole Pratt 2019 World Championships, Gwangju

Ella Varga 2019 Canadian National Development Team

Ingrid Wilm 2019 World Student Games, Napoli