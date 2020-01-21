Unretired Canadian Olympian Brent Hayden Possibly Eyeing Des Moines Return

As a follow-up to the news that Canadian Olympic medalist Brent Hayden decided to come out of retirement, we now know at which competition the freestyle ace may be making his return.

Hayden, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m freestyle and Canadian record holder in the 50m free, 100m free and 200 free, announced back in October 2019 that he has set his sights on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after 7 years off from the sport.

The 36-year-old is training at the High-Performance Centre-Vancouver and told SwimSwam this week that training ‘is going really well.’ His 6-month probation since coming out of retirement just ended this week, which means he is narrowing in on his first competition. Hayden says he will most likely be competing at the Des Moines, Iowa stop of the Pro Swim Series.

The meet is set for March 4th-7th at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA. The 2019 edition of the Des Moines stop had its share of international talent, including male freestyle elite swimmers such as Breno Correia of Brazil and Jeremy Bagshaw of Hayden’s nation of Canada.