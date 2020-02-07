SwimSwam Pulse: 66% Pick UVA To Win Women’s ACCs, 23% Pick NC State

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the winners of the Women’s ACC Championships:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the 2020 ACC Women’s title?



Virginia – 66.8%

NC State – 23.7%

Someone else – 2.9%

Florida State – 2.0%

Duke – 1.6%

Notre Dame – 1.5%

UNC – 1.4%

Two-thirds of voters picked the Virginia Cavaliers to knock off NC State for this year’s ACC Women’s title.

NC State won last year’s title by 71 points over Virginia. But the Cavaliers brought in a loaded freshman class and have sat solidly at #3 in our national Power Ranks much of this season.

Current Swimulator projections show NC State with a lead of about 50 points, but that’s not a huge margin considering both teams are projected to score more than 1100 total points. Swimulator projections also don’t include diving, where Virginia returns 2019 ACC 3-meter A finalist Sydney Dusel, while NC State only had a few low-level scorers.

Those two programs are the clear class of the field, with Louisville more than 200 points back in the Swimulator.

