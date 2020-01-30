SwimSwam Pulse: 47% Pick Florida Men To Win SEC Title Despite Swimulator Odds

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the winner of next month’s SEC Championships on the men’s side:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the 2020 Men’s SEC title?



Florida – 47.3%

Texas A&M – 25.4%

Georgia – 10.8%

Missouri – 7.1%

Tennessee – 7.1%

Someone else – 2.2%

Swimulator projections have Texas A&M winning the men’s SEC title with a 230-point margin over Florida, but voters strongly favored the Gators in our poll.

The Swimulator is based entirely off of regular-season performances, so there can be plenty of flux when teams taper down for post-season competition. For example, as of this date last year, Florida was projected 106.5 points behind Mizzou in the Swimulator, but ultimately beat the Tigers by almost 100 points. However, Florida is more than twice as far back of the Swimulator leaders this year, so a comeback would take an even bigger conference performance.

Florida got 47.3% of the total votes, compared to 25.4% for Texas A&M. Georgia sits second in the Swimulator, and they got just over 10% of the votes. Missouri and Tennessee tied for fourth in our poll, with only 2.2% of voters picking the field.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which continues our series on conference championships, asking voters to predict the women’s ACC champions:

Who will win the 2020 ACC Women's title? NC State

Virginia

UNC

Duke

Notre Dame

Florida State

Someone else View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner