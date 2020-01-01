SwimSwam Pulse: 51% Favor Split Winter Juniors Format

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers about USA Swimming’s split East/West Junior Championships format:

RESULTS

Question: Do you like the split Winter Junior Championships format for U.S. Juniors?



Yes – 51.4%

No – 48.7%

It was a narrow split, with only just over half of voters favoring the new split format. The difference only came to about 20 total votes.

USA Swimming has split its Winter Junior meets since 2015. The main driver was a growing population of high-level junior athletes that were making the Winter Junior National meet too crowded, even as qualifying standards continued to plummet closer and closer to senior national standards. The organization now hosts an East and West meet concurrently, at two sites across the country.

For fans, the split does provide more swimming and more racing, but adds another event to pay attention to. It also breaks up some races that would be outstanding spectator viewing, if top athletes in a given event are from opposite regions.

On the other hand, athletes and parents have been generally in favor, with shorter distances to travel to their respective meet, more pool and seating space, and more opportunity for young swimmers to make the Winter Junior meets, as qualifying times can be slightly softer with two meets to house a larger population of qualifying athletes.

