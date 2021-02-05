SwimSwam Pulse: 40% Pick 500 Free To 200 Free Relay As Toughest HS Double

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the toughest among four potential back-to-back event combos in the high school meet format:

RESULTS

Question: Which high school event combo is toughest?

500 free / 200 free relay – 40.0%

100 breast / 400 free relay – 29.4%

200 medley relay / 200 free – 22.5%

200 free relay / 100 back – 8.1%

40% of voters selected the 500 free into the 200 free relay as the toughest among four of high school swimming’s more-common back-to-back event combos.

That’s a bit of a surprising result in that the 500 free/200 free relay combination is by far the most common of the four we listed. In the high school event format, swimmers can swim up to four events total, with up to two individual events and up to two relays. In most cases, that means two individual events and two relays, though occasionally athletes will swim three relays and one individual race.

High School Event Format

200 medley relay

200 free

200 IM

50 free

Diving

100 fly

100 free

500 free

200 free relay

100 back

100 breast

400 free relay

Astute observers will notice that for an athlete who specializes in the 200 and 500 free, a four-event meet schedule will have to feature at least one back-to-back combo. That’s why the 500 free into the 200 free relay is an extremely common double.

Granted, the 500 free is the longest event in the high school setting, and for many of our poll respondents, that was clearly a major factor in evaluating the combinations. On the flip side, a good number of coaches and athletes view that combination as very do-able, in part because the second half of the combination is much shorter than the other three options.

Sure, the 500 free is tough. But the toughest part of any of these doubles is the event one swims while fatigued. Swimming a 50 free while tired is one thing. Swimming a 200 free while tired is a completely different ball game. Just 22.5% of respondents said the hardest combination was coming off of the 200 medley relay into a 200 freestyle. (When the author looks back on his high school days, this would be his choice for the hardest combination, and it’s not close).

About 29.4% picked the 100 breast into the 400 free relay as the toughest combo. That one is somewhat common, though not as common as the 500 free/200 free relay. The frequency of these combinations suggest that perhaps poll respondents were thinking of specific painful swimming memories when voting, with more readers picking an event double they had actually swum and experienced.

Only 8.1% picked the 200 free relay into the 100 back – that one can be a real leg-burner, though the total distance swum is the lowest of the four choices.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters whether any athlete will be able to win a medal in both pool swimming and the open water 10K at the Tokyo Olympics this summer:

Will any swimmer medal in both the pool and open water events at the Tokyo Olympics? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner