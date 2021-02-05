Tokyo Olympics Chief Follows Sexist Remarks With Apology, Won’t Resign

Tokyo Olympics organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori made international headlines on Thursday when he was quoted as saying women talk too much, and that board of director meetings with females would “take a lot of time.”

The comments, originally made Wednesday while speaking to members of the Japanese Olympic Committee with reporters present, were retracted by Mori on Thursday, apologizing for what he said but adding that he was not planning on leaving his post.

“When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn’t restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” he said, as told by an Agence France-Presse translation of a Japanese outlet, Asahi Shimbun.

“Women are competitive,” Mori added. “When one person raises a hand, others think they need to speak up as well. That’s why everyone speaks.”

The 83-year-old, who served as the Prime Minister of Japan from April 2000 to April 2001, reportedly made the remarks in response to a question about the Japanese Olympic Committee’s goal of having more than 40% female members. According to the Washington Post, only five out of 24 members were female as of November.

“Regarding my remark yesterday, it was going against the mentality of the Olympics and Paralympics,” Mori, told reporters, according to the Post. “I would like to take back what I said, and apologize to those who were offended by my remarks. The Olympics and Paralympics represent the equality of both men and women, and I am thankful for the women athletes and staff.”

Following Mori’s retraction, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee told Reuters they considered the matter closed.

Mori was named chief of the Tokyo organizing committee in 2014, and was immediately met with a negative response in Japan after saying that one of the nation’s top figure skaters, Mao Asada, was “always falling at the most critical time.”