Wyoming Cowboys Pick Up Verbal from Cape Town Freestyler Gavin Smith

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gavin Smith of Cape Town, South Africa has announced his decision to swim for the University of Wyoming beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Smith swam club at Vineyard Swimming Club under the direction of Coach Brendon Pienaar for 11 years. He graduated high school in December of 2020 and moved to Kent in the UK.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Wyoming! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and the team at American College Connection for helping me get to this point. I can’t wait to start this next chapter in the Fall and be apart [sic] of such an incredible team! GO POKES!!

In 2019, Smith competed at the South African National Junior Age Group Champs. He finished second in the 400 free and the 50 fly and he won the 100 fly. He also finished within the top 8 in the 100 and 200 free and he swam on four of his team’s relays.

He also competed at the South African Senior National Championships in 2019. His 400 free time of 4:03.33 qualified him for the World Junior Championships.

Smith recently finished his high school career, swimming personal best times and setting school records in 4 SCM events. He holds the school record in the 50 free (23.60), 100 free (51.23), 50 fly (24.88), and 100 fly (55.65).

Top LCM Times (Converted to SCY) :

50 free – 23.82 (20.01)

100 free – 53.24 (46.52)

200 free – 1:54.82 (1:40.55)

400 free – 4:03.33 (4:32.63)

100 fly – 55.96 (49.15)

200 fly – 2:05.19 (1:50.26)

Smith will join the Cowboys in the fall of 2021 where he will swim under the direction of Coach Dave Denniston. Although he swims primarily in meters, Smith’s converted times could make him a top swimmer for the team. During the 2019-2020 season, his 50 free converted time would have made him the team’s second-fast competitor behind Grant Sloan. Similarly, he would have been ranked third in the 100 fly and fifth in the 200 free and fly.

The University of Wyoming has also received a verbal commitment from Winter U.S. Open qualifier Cooper Willetts for its class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.