Indiana Will Conclude Regular Season In West Lafayette On Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a week away from the competition pool, the Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs will conclude the 2020-21 regular season in West Lafayette against Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers on Saturday morning.

MEET INFO

Saturday, Jan. 6 • 10 a.m. ET (Swimming and Diving)

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center • West Lafayette, Ind.

Stream: BTN Plus ($)

Opponents: (M) No. 17 Ohio State, Purdue; (W) No. 14 Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Live Results: PurdueSports.com

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Diving: Women’s 1M, 3M (exhibition), Platform, Men’s 1M, 3M (exhibition), Platform

Swimming: 200 Medley Relay, 1,000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Freestyle Relay

OF NOTE…

RIVALRY WINNING STREAKS ON THE LINE

The IUSD program has had a long stretch of success against in-state rival Purdue, winning 10-straight dual meet competitions against the Boilers on the men’s side dating back to Feb. 6, 2010. The women’s program has reeled off nine-straight against Purdue going back to Jan. 22, 2011.

FIRST TIME OPPONENT

For the first time since Rutgers joined the Big Ten, the Hoosiers will square off with the Scarlet Knights in a dual meet setting.

FROM THE DIVING WELL

For the second-straight weekend, both redshirt junior Andrew Capobianco and freshman Anne Fowler took care of business on the boards. Both athletes swept the 1-meter and 3-meter events and earned Big Ten Diver of the Week laurels.

Capobianco compiled season-best, NCAA ‘A’ Standard performances in both the 1-meter (417.00) and 3-meter (473.55) events against the Buckeyes, while Fowler etched her name in the Hoosier record books in both the 1-meter (356.10) and the 3-meter (372.75) events against No. 14 Ohio State. Her 1M score broke the program’s dual meet record, made her the third-ranked IU performer in the history of the event, and ranks as the fifth-best overall score in Indiana women’s diving history. Her 3M score ranks her as the team’s fifth-best performer in the event.

The diving program hit nine NCAA Standard scores on the weekend, including five NCAA ‘A’ Standard marks.

FROM THE POOL DECK

Sophomore Brendan Burns won four events in the pool, including the 100 Butterfly (47.08), 200 Butterfly (1:44.67), 200 Backstroke (1:44.87), and the 400 Medley Relay (3:11.89) against the 17th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. After claiming Big Ten Swimmer of the Week for his dominant performance in the season-opening sweep of Michigan and Northwestern, junior Jack Franzman earned three more victories against the Buckeyes. He won the 100 Freestyle (43.47), 200 Freestyle Relay (1:19.16), and 400 Medley Relay (3:11.89).

On the women’s side, sophomore Ashley Turak took home a trio of victories in the 50 Freestyle (22.86), 100 Freestyle (50.11), and 400 Medley Relay (3:40.58), while sophomore Emily Weiss swept the breaststroke events. She won both the 100 Breaststroke (1:01.15) and the 200 Breaststroke (2:12.09).

HOOSIER AWARDS

B1G Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Jack Franzman (Jan. 20)

B1G Men’s Diver of the Week: Andrew Capobianco (Jan. 20, Jan. 27)

B1G Women’s Diver of the Week: Anne Fowler (Jan. 27)

B1G Women’s Freshman of the Week: Anne Fowler (Jan. 20)

LAST TIME OUT: DUAL MEET VERSUS OHIO STATE

Men’s Team: Indiana moved to 3-0 in the shortened season after defeating No. 17 Ohio State by a score of 185-115.

Women’s Team: IU captured a top-15 win after downing No. 14 Ohio State by a final tally of 166-134.

