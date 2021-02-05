Frenchman Yohann Ndoye Brouard Hits 53.8 100 Back at FFN Nice Day 1 Prelims

2021 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7

Nice, France

LCM (50m)

The first prelims session of the 2021 FFN Golder Tour Camille Muffat – Nice ran this morning, with a few young French standouts taking top times going into tonight’s finals.

In the men’s 100 back, 20-year-old Yohann Ndoye Brouard just missed a lifetime best, posting a 53.88 ahead of countrymate and 19-year-old Mewen Tomac (54.73) and Greek record-holder Apostolos Christou (54.79). Brouard was just .08 off of his best of 53.80. Currently, Tomac (53.29) and Brouard (53.80) are ranked #3 and #4, respectively, in all-time French historical rankings.

21-year-old Maxime Grousset was the only sub-24 sprinter in the 50 fly this morning (23.31), while 2003-born Lilou Ressencourt was another French swimmer on top, going 1:00.95 to lead the women’s 100 fly. With his time, Grousset jumps to #6 in the world this season.

In that 100 fly was Hungarian and world record-holder Katinka Hosszu, who was fourth (1:01.80). Hosszu led the 200 IM prelims (2:14.21), while she also raced the 50 free, taking 10th this morning (26.20). France took the top four spots in the women’s 50 free, led by Melanie Henique (25.27) and Charlotte Bonnet (25.29).

A great battle is forming in the men’s 400 free, as the top 12 finishers this morning were between 3:52 and 3:55. The top prelims swimmer was Hungarian teenager Gabor Zombori (3:52.37), followed by Greece’s Dimitrios Markos (3:52.52). In third this morning was 200 fly world record-holder Kristof Milak of Hungary, going 3:53.21.

There was one timed final this morning: the women’s 1500 free. Russian Anastasia Kirpichnikova led the way, going 16:04.69 to finish over 20 seconds ahead of Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler (16:25.15). Kirpichnikova set the Russian record in this event in December at 15:53.18, which still stands as the #3 time in the world this season, but her time today is still faster than any other Russian has ever gone.

