SwimSwam Pulse: 35.4% Pick Florida Men Over Indiana, Texas & NC State At 2024 NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who will finish highest at the culmination of the men’s NCAA season:

Question: Which team will finish highest at the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships?

RESULTS

Florida – 35.4%

35.4% Texas – 25.4%

25.4% NC State – 22.5%

22.5% Indiana – 16.7%

Not unlike the women’s field, there is an overwhelming consensus as to who the top two teams at the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships will be, at least as things stand now, as defending champion Cal and 2023 runner-up Arizona State have distanced themselves from the rest of the pack.

That opens up a very exciting battle for 3rd place, which we saw come down to the wire on the final night of racing at the 2023 championships in Minneapolis.

After a long run of success that saw them either win the title or place 2nd, the Texas Longhorns settled for 3rd last season, but were certainly happy to do so given that they held off Indiana by just five points, and NC State and Florida were both well within striking distance.

2023 Men’s NCAA Final Standings

Cal, 482 Arizona State, 430 Texas, 384 Indiana, 379 NC State, 373.5 Florida, 367.5

Texas is facing massive losses this season, and many are predicting they’ll slide at least a few spots in the 2024 standings, though SwimSwam readers are still bullish on their prospects, as they received more than a quarter of the votes when asked which teams will place 3rd at NCAAs.

Leading the poll was Florida at 35.4 percent, with a very talented sprinting squad headlined by Josh Liendo returning in (mostly) full force.

Despite falling to 6th in the standings, the Gators put their relay prowess on full display last year, scoring nearly half of their NCAA points in relays (180 out of 367.5). They were simply outpaced by Texas and Indiana due to diving, and NC State because of individual scoring—the Wolfpack had six swimmers score 20+ points and the Gators had two.

Not to the extent of Texas, but NC State has also incurred some losses, placing them third in the poll at 22.5 percent, while Indiana was a distant fourth at 16.7 percent.

Florida also has a very strong incoming recruiting class that could help push them into 3rd, especially with the departures experienced by the other programs.

The Hoosiers are probably being slept on, at least based on these poll results. They may be losing two key scorers in Andrew Capobianco and Van Mathias, but they’re bringing in a few very strong names highlighted by Olympic and world champion Ahmed Hafnaoui, plus Singaporean freestyler Mikkel Lee.

