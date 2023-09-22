SwimSwam Pulse: 43.3% Pick Florida Women To Land Top-3 Spot At 2024 NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who will finish highest at the culmination of the women’s NCAA season:

Question: Which team will finish highest at the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships?

RESULTS

Florida – 43.3%

43.3% NC State – 24.4%

24.4% Louisville – 11.3%

11.3% Stanford – 9.5%

9.5% Ohio State – 4.3%

4.3% Tennessee – 4.0%

4.0% Indiana – 3.3%

The top three teams at the Women’s NCAA Championships have remained the same for the past two seasons, with the University of Virginia rolling to dominant national titles while the University of Texas has fended off Stanford in the race for 2nd.

Things will more than likely be shifting this year, with Stanford’s top two scorers last season—Torri Huske and Claire Curzan—taking Olympic redshirt seasons (the Cardinal have also lost Curzan to UVA for the following season), meaning the Cardinal will be hard-pressed to remain in the upper echelon of teams—not entirely unlike what happened to the team in 2021, when they fell to 9th at NCAAs due to multiple redshirts.

The Cavaliers remain well-positioned to vie for a fourth straight championship despite losing superstar Kate Douglass, and Texas returns a very strong squad that looks poised to remain in the top two.

Beyond those two teams, the battle for 3rd appears to be relatively wide open, with Louisville having jumped up to 4th last season, while NC State has been 5th in back-to-back years after finishing as the runner-up in 2021.

Although the Cardinals and Wolfpack both bring back talented rosters expected to contend for a top finish, the top answer in our poll was Florida, which has experienced a rapid rise over the past few seasons.

After hitting rock bottom with zero points in 2017, the Gators had a breakthrough last season, winning their first SEC title since 2009 while cracking the top 10 at NCAAs for the first time in eight years.

Florida’s Finishes – Women’s NCAA Championships

2023 – 9th, 179 points

2022 – 13th, 115 points

2021 – 17th, 84.5 points

2019 – 24th, 44 points

2018 – 35th, 11 points

2017 – NF, 0 points

Florida picked up 43.3 percent of votes due in part to their returning cast, which includes leading 2023 NCAA scorers Emma Weyant and Mabel Zavaros, but the belief the team can make such a big jump up the standings primarily comes from their stacked recruiting class, headlined by Olympic medalist and world champion Bella Sims. They’ve also got four other recruits ranked inside SwimSwam’s top 20, plus the major addition of Cal transfer Isabel Ivey.

NC State was the clear runner-up in the poll with nearly a quarter of the votes, as the Wolfpack critically retained Katharine Berkoff for her fifth season of eligibility while also having someone like sophomore Kennedy Noble poised to take another step forward after a long course breakout.

Louisville picked up just over 11 percent of votes, with senior Gabi Albiero the driving force behind their team performance, while Stanford still earned nearly 10 percent of votes despite the losses of Huske, Curzan and Taylor Ruck.

