Comparing The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifiers: Men vs. Women

By our count, there have been 684 swimmers qualify for the next year’s U.S. Olympic Trials with less than nine months to go, with 380 men and 304 women having punched their ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis since the qualifying period opened in November 2022.

There are several discernible differences between the data on the female and male qualifiers, so let’s dive into it:

THERE ARE MORE MALE QUALIFIERS

The most obvious difference between the two datasets is the fact that 74 more men have qualified for the Trials than women, which, while it might not necessarily be surprising, is interesting given that when the 2024 standards were announced, the men’s field was projected to be cut more than the women’s.

But there’s a large disparity both in terms of the number of male and female swimmers qualified, and the number of ‘swims’ that have qualified.

Men Women Percentage Difference Qualifiers 380 304 22.22% Qualified Swims 813 675 18.55%

The percentage difference is slightly smaller when it comes to number of swims qualified, which makes sense given that we saw six women qualify in seven different events, something only two men did, indicating that a higher percentage of the women’s field had swimmers qualify in multiple events.

GENERAL COMPARISON

Women Men Qualifiers 304 380 Qualifiers In 2+ Events 175 220 Most Number of Events Qualified By A Swimmer 10 8 Most Qualified Event 50 free 200 IM Most Qualified Event Count 58 76 Least Qualified Event 1500 free/200 breast 50 free Least Qualified Event Count 39 50

MOST & LEAST QUALIFIED FOR EVENTS

The 50 free has generally been the event that’s had the most qualifiers at Olympic and World Championship Trials meets, but that was turned on its head this year, at least for the men.

Just 50 men have met the 50 free standard thus far, which is a direct result of the qualifying time dropping four-tenths of a second from 23.19 to 22.79—that made it the second-highest percentage drop at 1.72, trailing only the men’s 100 breast (1.74).

The 50 free is now the lowest qualified for event for men, while on the women’s side, it’s still at the top, though all of the events are pretty close together after we’ve previously seen a large disparity in the number of qualifiers across events (more on that below).

Event Female Qualifiers Male Qualifiers 50 FR LCM 58 50 100 FR LCM 55 63 200 FR LCM 50 55 400 FR LCM 50 58 800 FR LCM 45 56 1500 FR LCM 39 51 100 BK LCM 52 56 200 BK LCM 44 59 100 BR LCM 51 57 200 BR LCM 39 51 100 FL LCM 53 60 200 FL LCM 50 52 200 IM LCM 45 76 400 IM LCM 44 69

The biggest disparity in the number of qualifiers per event is in individual medley, as the men’s 200 and 400 IM are now the most populated events, but on the women’s side, they’re two of the lower ones.

NUMBER OF QUALIFIERS VERSUS 2021 – MEN

In 2021, there were eight different events that had at least 100 qualifiers (this is based on the actual field size at the 2021 Trials, and not necessarily the number of actual qualifiers), and this year, the most qualified event between either gender is 76.

USA Swimming made every single standard faster compared to 2021, and that’s resulted in the qualifiers per event much more than level than we’ve seen in previous Trials.

For example, there were 167 male 50 free qualifiers in 2021, and just 57 in the 1500 free, a difference of 110. This time around, the biggest disparity on the men’s side is 26 (200 IM – 76, 50 free – 50) with the 50 free being the one on the lower end of the spectrum, interestingly enough.

Event Qualified Swimmers In 2021 Qualified Swimmers In 2024* Difference 50 Free 167 50 -117 100 Free 99 63 -36 200 Free 71 55 -16 400 Free 82 58 -24 800 Free 64 56 -8 1500 Free 57 51 -6 100 Back 125 56 -69 200 Back 91 59 -32 100 Breast 137 57 -80 200 Breast 87 51 -36 100 Fly 109 60 -49 200 Fly 78 52 -26 200 IM 82 76 -6 400 IM 60 69 +9

*Through September 28, 2023

NUMBER OF QUALIFIERS VERSUS 2021 – WOMEN

The women’s data is similar to the men. In 2021, the difference between the most qualified for event (50 free) and the least (1500 free) was 88. This time, it’s just 19, with the 50 free still having the most (58) and the 1500 free still having the fewest along with the 200 breast (39).

Event Qualified Swimmers In 2021 Qualified Swimmers In 2024* Difference 50 Free 130 58 -72 100 Free 98 55 -43 200 Free 79 50 -29 400 Free 71 50 -21 800 Free 52 45 -7 1500 Free 42 39 -3 100 Back 114 52 -62 200 Back 75 44 -31 100 Breast 111 51 -60 200 Breast 85 39 -46 100 Fly 100 53 -47 200 Fly 79 50 -29 200 IM 91 45 -46 400 IM 66 44 -22

*Through September 28, 2023

NUMBER OF QUALIFIERS VERSUS 2021 – COMBINED

The combined numbers show that nearly 200 fewer swimmers have qualified in the 50 free for 2024 compared to 2021, while some of the longer events, like 1500 free (9), 400 IM (13) and 800 free (15) have nearly the same number of qualifiers.

Keep in mind that the COVID postponement resulted in an extra year of qualifying opportunity for 2021 and that there are still eight months of qualifying time remaining for 2024.

Event Qualified Swimmers In 2021 Qualified Swimmers In 2024* Difference 50 Free 297 108 -189 100 Free 197 118 -79 200 Free 150 105 -45 400 Free 153 108 -45 800 Free 116 101 -15 1500 Free 99 90 -9 100 Back 239 108 -131 200 Back 166 103 -63 100 Breast 248 108 -140 200 Breast 172 90 -82 100 Fly 209 113 -96 200 Fly 157 102 -55 200 IM 173 121 -52 400 IM 126 113 -13

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS STANDARDS