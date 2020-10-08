SwimSwam Podcast: Shana Ferguson on How COVID has affected the Swim Community

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Swim Leadership Series: USA Swimming CCO, Shana Ferguson, shares the efforts of our governing body to get swimmers, teams, lessons programs and aquatic therapy programs back in the water safely through the Aquatics Coalition (aquatics-coalition.org). Shana’s the Chief Commercial Officer at USAs, a swimmer with deep roots in our sport and a passion for this mission. The Aquatics Coalition is more than 20 members strong working daily to get pools open safely.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

