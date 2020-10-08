Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Shana Ferguson on How COVID has affected the Swim Community

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Swim Leadership Series: USA Swimming CCO, Shana Ferguson, shares the efforts of our governing body to get swimmers, teams, lessons programs and aquatic therapy programs back in the water safely through the Aquatics Coalition (aquatics-coalition.org). Shana’s the Chief Commercial Officer at USAs, a swimmer with deep roots in our sport and a passion for this mission. The Aquatics Coalition is more than 20 members strong working daily to get pools open safely.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!