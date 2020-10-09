Daily Swim Coach Workout #239

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
SHORT COURSE METERS
warm-up
1×800 swim
1x
2×300 EN1 back w/paddles NS @4:30
2×300 EN1 IM and Back [choose how much back or IM – have both] @4:30
2×300 EN1 3×100 IM @4:30
2x
2×75 EN1 bk/br/br @1:20
2×75 EN1 back @1:10
3×125 EN1 fly/bk/br/br/fr @2:00
3×125 EN1 back @1:50
2×250 EN1 25 fly/50 bk/75 BR/100 Free @3:45
2×250 EN1 back NS @3:45
8x @2:00
1×25 power tower sprint w/resistance & paddles
1×25 sprint w/paddles
Coach Notes
EN1=aerobic training HR 120-140. NS=Negative split, work the 2nd half. Power tower=bucket & pulley system
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
