Top 10 D3 Teams Amherst, Williams Cancel 20-21 Swimming & Diving Season

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NESCAC, a conference in the Northeastern US that includes some of the best swimming programs in Division III, has canceled conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season. Several of the conference’s institutions have canceled all competition in winter sports.

While the announcement does not preclude conference institutions from scheduling competition with other NESCAC or non-conference opponents, at least one school says that it’s “highly unlikely” that winter season teams will compete this year.

“Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely our winter season teams will compete this year,” an FAQ posted by Bowdoin College says. “Factors influencing this determination include ongoing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, increasingly stringent NCAA safety and testing guidelines governing indoor competition, current restrictions governing indoor athletic activity in the State of Maine, potential limitations on access to athletic facilities in order to support the academic program and considerable restrictions on group travel. We will continue to review these issues and NCAA, CDC and State of Maine safety guidelines on a sport-by-sport basis in the weeks ahead, but for planning purposes, winter season athletes should not anticipate competing during the spring semester.”

The school also says that it’s “unlikely” that it’s spring teams will compete this year too, though not out of the question. Bodwoin says that if competition is able to resume, priority will be given to spring season sports, saying that it’s also “unlikely” that fall sports teams will compete during the spring semester.

Bowdoin does anticipate that student-athletes will be able to train on campus in the spring.

Other schools have made similar decisions about winter sports. Amherst, Hamilton, Middlebury, and Williams, for example, have announced the cancellation of all winter sports.

Schools’ Individual Statements on 2020-2021 Winter Sports, including swimming & diving:

Amherst College – canceled

Bates College – no elaboration

Bowdoin College – “highly unlikely”

Colby College – no elaboration

Connecticut College – canceled

Hamilton College – canceled

Middlebury College – canceled

Trinity College – no elaboration

Tufts University – no elaboration

Wesleyan University – no elaboration

Williams College – canceled

The most recent NCAA Division III Championship meet, which was held in 2019, saw 2 NESCAC schools finish in the top 8 finishers of the women’s meet. Williams placed 4th, and Amherst placed 8th.

The men’s meet also saw both of those programs in the top 10, with Williams 7th and Amherst 9th.

