SwimSwam Podcast: Charlie Houchin on Being the “Touring RockNRoll Band” of Swim

We sat down with 2012 Olympic champion and Swimmingly CEO Charlie Houchin. Charlie walked us through his swimming career, from swimming at Michigan collegiately to making an Olympic team and ultimately winning gold as a member of the 4×200 free relay.

Charlie admits he had no intention of ever staying in the swimming community after his career was over, but one of his college professors ended up changing his mind. From then on, Charlie started developing his app while continuing his swimming career (2012-2014), and eventually released Swimmingly, a different way of running a swim meet.

