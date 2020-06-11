Buffalo Hires Kentucky All-American Bridgette Alexander as New Assistant Coach

The University of Buffalo, an NCAA Division I program in Buffalo, New York, has announced the hiring of Bridgette Alexander as the program’s new assistant swimming coach.

She joins a staff led by head coach Andy Bashor and head diving coach Russ Dekker, alongside volunteer assistant Troy Lubanski. Alexander replaces Sarah Biasello on the staff, after Biasello spent 1 season with the Bulls.

Alexander comes to the program from Kentucky. A 4-time All-American for the Wildcats, Alexander was training as a pro until last December, when she announced her retirement to pursue a career in college coaching. At the time, she was a volunteer assistant at Kentucky.

In 2019, her best finish at U.S. Nationals was a 21st-place finish in the 200 back in 2:14.27. She was also 23rd in the 100 back.

Since 2017, when the school dropped its men’s program, Buffalo has only sponsored a women’s swimming and diving program. Last season, that team finished 2nd out of 8 teams at the MAC Championship meet, just 73 points behind the champions Akron.

While terms of Alexander’s deal were not announced, Biasello’s annual salary was $42,651 according to public records.