Daily Swim Coach Workout #120

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  7 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

1x
    +Snorkel
    2 x 400 FR Drill [200 5 Sec Sharkfin – 200 3/4] on 6:00
    2 x 300 Kick [50 4FL3BR – 50 FL – 50 BR x 2] on 6:00
    Rest 1:00 + Paddles + Snorkel OFF
    12 x 125 FR on 1:40
    [O – Build K by 25 / E – OVER Kick]

Rest 3:00 + Remove Paddles

1x
    3x
        [Broken 500s]
        5 x 100 Freestyle on 1:20
        [1 & 2 – Easy Speed / 3 – Flip the Switch / 4 & 5 – Get HOME Speed]
        300 Freestyle Kick [Descend 1-3 by RD] w/Board on 6:20
        
Rest 2:00 + Fins

1x
    24 x 50 Choice – 6 HARD UWD on :45
    [Every 6th = ALL OUT]
    Rest 1:00 + Remove Fins
    6 x 100 on 1:40
    [25 Scull – 25 Swim]

Christopher Schlegel
Head Age Group Coach, All Star Aquatics

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

