Daily Swim Coach Workout #120

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1x
+Snorkel
2 x 400 FR Drill [200 5 Sec Sharkfin – 200 3/4] on 6:00
2 x 300 Kick [50 4FL3BR – 50 FL – 50 BR x 2] on 6:00
Rest 1:00 + Paddles + Snorkel OFF
12 x 125 FR on 1:40
[O – Build K by 25 / E – OVER Kick]
Rest 3:00 + Remove Paddles
1x
3x
[Broken 500s]
5 x 100 Freestyle on 1:20
[1 & 2 – Easy Speed / 3 – Flip the Switch / 4 & 5 – Get HOME Speed]
300 Freestyle Kick [Descend 1-3 by RD] w/Board on 6:20
Rest 2:00 + Fins
1x
24 x 50 Choice – 6 HARD UWD on :45
[Every 6th = ALL OUT]
Rest 1:00 + Remove Fins
6 x 100 on 1:40
[25 Scull – 25 Swim]
Christopher Schlegel
Head Age Group Coach, All Star Aquatics
