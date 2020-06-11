Daily Swim Coach Workout #120

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1x

+Snorkel

2 x 400 FR Drill [200 5 Sec Sharkfin – 200 3/4] on 6:00

2 x 300 Kick [50 4FL3BR – 50 FL – 50 BR x 2] on 6:00

Rest 1:00 + Paddles + Snorkel OFF

12 x 125 FR on 1:40

[O – Build K by 25 / E – OVER Kick]

Rest 3:00 + Remove Paddles

1x

3x

[Broken 500s]

5 x 100 Freestyle on 1:20

[1 & 2 – Easy Speed / 3 – Flip the Switch / 4 & 5 – Get HOME Speed]

300 Freestyle Kick [Descend 1-3 by RD] w/Board on 6:20



Rest 2:00 + Fins

1x

24 x 50 Choice – 6 HARD UWD on :45

[Every 6th = ALL OUT]

Rest 1:00 + Remove Fins

6 x 100 on 1:40

[25 Scull – 25 Swim]