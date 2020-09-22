SwimSwam Podcast: Alyssa Marsh on Balancing Swimming at an Elite Level and Life

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Alyssa Marsh, the Duke swim star who is one of the newest members of the LA Current in the ISL. Marsh, the daughter of 2016 Olympic head coach David Marsh, has always kept a healthy balance between swimming and whatever else is going on in her life. She admittedly isn’t the best practice swimmer but talks about what she gained from not doing doubles for most of her high school career and teaching full-time currently while trying to make season 2 of ISL work.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.