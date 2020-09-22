Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Alyssa Marsh on Balancing Swimming at an Elite Level and Life

I sat down with Alyssa Marsh, the Duke swim star who is one of the newest members of the LA Current in the ISL. Marsh, the daughter of 2016 Olympic head coach David Marsh, has always kept a healthy balance between swimming and whatever else is going on in her life. She admittedly isn’t the best practice swimmer but talks about what she gained from not doing doubles for most of her high school career and teaching full-time currently while trying to make season 2 of ISL work.

