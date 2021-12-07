SwimSwam Breakdown: ISL Final DQ, Heilman NAGs & Daiya in Flagstaff

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the ISL Final and the controversy that surrounded it, Thomas Heilman‘s NAG record siege in Greensboro, and Daiya Seto training in Flagstaff. For full list of topics, see below:
- Energy Standard took the W in the ISL Season 3 final after a controversial DQ call against the Cali Condors women’s 400 medley relay swung the meet in Energy’s favor.
- We saw a lot of exciting races from the Minnesota Invite, including a breaststroke showdown of what could be a preview of the 2022 NCAA Championships.
- The US Open in Greensboro saw some fast LCM swims, including 14-year-old Thomas Heilman breaking 6 NAGs across the span on the weekend.
- The Daiya Seto Roadshow has stopped in Flagstaff, Arizona, to get in some altitude training with Tokyo Frog Kings head coach, Coley Stickels.
- The US announced that it will most likely announce a diplomatic boycott on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
SINK or SWIM
- The NCAA announced that it will move the 200 medley relay to night 1 of the meet. Is this a good decision?
- Bobby Finke admitted that Katie Ledecky does, at times, beat him in practice. Is this a knock on Finke, or a credit to Ledecky?
- Simone Cerasuolo broke 2 SCM world jr records in Italy this week. Will this translate to LCM medals this summer?
- Simone Manuel was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports. Will she make a significant impact on the international stage this summer?
- Thomas Heilman is entered in 6 events at Winter Jrs East. Will he break 6 NAGs this weekend?