Energy Standard Wins Season 3 ISL Championship Title

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL
- Friday, December 3rd – Saturday, December 4th
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More
- ISL Live Stream ($)
- Live Results
- Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, London Roar, LA Current
When all was said and done, a Masters swimmer sealed the victory for Energy Standard.
In a razor-thin battle with the Cali Condors that saw the clubs trade the lead back and forth during the final day of competition, Energy Standard clinched the Season 3 ISL championship title thanks to the efforts of Ben Proud and Adam Barrett in the men’s butterfly skins.
Energy Standard led the Condors by 27 points entering the men’s skins, with Anastasiya Shkurdai have put up 21 in the women’s backstroke event, and then Proud and Barrett both advanced through to the second round of the men’s fly skins, all but solidifying the Energy Standard victory.
Cali’s Caeleb Dressel earned a jackpot over Proud in Round 2, but with Barrett avoiding the jackpot, Energy Standard officially clinched the 2021 title.
Barrett, a British native, had been competing as a Masters swimmer for the last few years before joining Energy Standard for this season.
When the dust had settled, Energy Standard finished 12 points clear of the Condors, regaining the title after losing to Cali last season. Energy Standard won the inaugural championship back in 2019.
2021 ISL FINAL STANDINGS
- Energy Standard, 534.0
- Cali Condors, 522.0
- London Roar, 393.5
- LA Current, 305.5
A major swing in the match came in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, where Cali was controversially disqualified for a non-simultaneous touch from breaststroker Lilly King.
The Condors had initially won the race, but with the DQ, Energy Standard was awarded first place and the 38 points that went along with it. That race alone resulted in a 50-point swing between the two clubs, which was the clear difference-maker with the match being decided by just 12 points.
Cali did essentially everything they could’ve in spite of the disqualification—if it wasn’t for that one event, they would’ve won the championship handily. The biggest standout performer for the Condors was breaststroker Nic Fink, who upset Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich in all three men’s breast events.
SJOSTROM WINS SEASON, FINAL MVP AWARDS
Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom finished as the leading scorer in the final with 61 points, followed closely by Fink (59.5) and Cali’s Hali Flickinger (51.0).
In the season MVP race, it was a dominant victory for Sjostrom, as she compiled 511.5 points, 43.5 clear of runner-up Siobhan Haughey (468.0). Shymanovich (403.5) rounded out the top three.
ISL SEASON 3 – OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS
- Energy Standard, 534.0 points (final)
- Cali Condors, 522.0 points (final)
- London Roar, 393.5 points (final)
- LA Current, 305.5 points (final)
- Toronto Titans, 6 playoff match points
- Aqua Centurions / Iron, 5 playoff match points
- –
- DC Trident, 4 playoff match points
- Tokyo Frog Kings, 6 regular season points
- NY Breakers, 4 regular season points
Condors lost by 12 points? Grab your pitchforks and your snorkels; we swim at dawn.
lmao what a joke
Ik took them three seasons to lose their credibility.
Great victory of Energy Standard. This season and the finales where a joy to watch. Congrats to all swimmers for putting up this show.
shuuuttt
International Rigging League
The Condors are the real winners!
This is the problem when the guy who pays (albeit late) for the league has a team.
They don’t have much credibility when it comes down to these calls, especially considering the lack of consistency across matches and the consequence/outcome from this one
Woow the Condors (really) won the championship!