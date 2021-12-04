Energy Standard Wins Season 3 ISL Championship Title

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

When all was said and done, a Masters swimmer sealed the victory for Energy Standard.

In a razor-thin battle with the Cali Condors that saw the clubs trade the lead back and forth during the final day of competition, Energy Standard clinched the Season 3 ISL championship title thanks to the efforts of Ben Proud and Adam Barrett in the men’s butterfly skins.

Energy Standard led the Condors by 27 points entering the men’s skins, with Anastasiya Shkurdai have put up 21 in the women’s backstroke event, and then Proud and Barrett both advanced through to the second round of the men’s fly skins, all but solidifying the Energy Standard victory.

Cali’s Caeleb Dressel earned a jackpot over Proud in Round 2, but with Barrett avoiding the jackpot, Energy Standard officially clinched the 2021 title.

Barrett, a British native, had been competing as a Masters swimmer for the last few years before joining Energy Standard for this season.

When the dust had settled, Energy Standard finished 12 points clear of the Condors, regaining the title after losing to Cali last season. Energy Standard won the inaugural championship back in 2019.

2021 ISL FINAL STANDINGS

Energy Standard, 534.0 Cali Condors, 522.0 London Roar, 393.5 LA Current, 305.5

A major swing in the match came in the women’s 4×100 medley relay, where Cali was controversially disqualified for a non-simultaneous touch from breaststroker Lilly King.

The Condors had initially won the race, but with the DQ, Energy Standard was awarded first place and the 38 points that went along with it. That race alone resulted in a 50-point swing between the two clubs, which was the clear difference-maker with the match being decided by just 12 points.

Cali did essentially everything they could’ve in spite of the disqualification—if it wasn’t for that one event, they would’ve won the championship handily. The biggest standout performer for the Condors was breaststroker Nic Fink, who upset Energy Standard’s Ilya Shymanovich in all three men’s breast events.

SJOSTROM WINS SEASON, FINAL MVP AWARDS

Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom finished as the leading scorer in the final with 61 points, followed closely by Fink (59.5) and Cali’s Hali Flickinger (51.0).

In the season MVP race, it was a dominant victory for Sjostrom, as she compiled 511.5 points, 43.5 clear of runner-up Siobhan Haughey (468.0). Shymanovich (403.5) rounded out the top three.

ISL SEASON 3 – OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS