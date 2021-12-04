Sarah Sjostrom, James Gibson Discuss Last-Minute Tactics to Reclaim ISL Trophy

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

Reported by James Sutherland.

When all was said and done, a Masters swimmer sealed the victory for Energy Standard.

In a razor-thin battle with the Cali Condors that saw the clubs trade the lead back and forth during the final day of competition, Energy Standard clinched the Season 3 ISL championship title thanks to the efforts of Ben Proud and Adam Barrett in the men’s butterfly skins.

Energy Standard led the Condors by 27 points entering the men’s skins, with Anastasiya Shkurdai have put up 21 in the women’s backstroke event, and then Proud and Barrett both advanced through to the second round of the men’s fly skins, all but solidifying the Energy Standard victory.

Cali’s Caeleb Dressel earned a jackpot over Proud in Round 2, but with Barrett avoiding the jackpot, Energy Standard officially clinched the 2021 title.

Barrett, a British native, had been competing as a Masters swimmer for the last few years before joining Energy Standard for this season.

When the dust had settled, Energy Standard finished 12 points clear of the Condors, regaining the title after losing to Cali last season. Energy Standard won the inaugural championship back in 2019.

2021 ISL FINAL STANDINGS