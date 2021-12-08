Daily Swim Coach Workout #599

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Short Course Meters – Gear Day
warm-up
1×600 swim @9:00
2x
4×75 EN1 choice kick @1:30
3×50 FAST choice kick @55
4×75 EN1 choice kick @1:30
3×100 FAST choice kick @1:40
1×150 kicking drill choice – drills that focus on leg drive @2:40
1×100 easy
8×400 pull w/B+S+P – 1 – mod @6:00 /1- FAST @5:20
1×100 easy
4x
1×100 back FAST w/fins & Paddles @1:20
1×25 easy back w/fins & Paddles @1:00
1×100 easy
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
