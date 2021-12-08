Daily Swim Coach Workout #599

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Short Course Meters – Gear Day

warm-up

1×600 swim @9:00

2x

4×75 EN1 choice kick @1:30

3×50 FAST choice kick @55

4×75 EN1 choice kick @1:30

3×100 FAST choice kick @1:40

1×150 kicking drill choice – drills that focus on leg drive @2:40

1×100 easy

8×400 pull w/B+S+P – 1 – mod @6:00 /1- FAST @5:20

1×100 easy

4x

1×100 back FAST w/fins & Paddles @1:20

1×25 easy back w/fins & Paddles @1:00

1×100 easy