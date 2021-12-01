Cerasuolo Nails Encore SCM 100 Breast World Junior Record – 56.66

ITALIAN SHORT COURSE WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 30 – December 1, 2021

SCM (25m)

Riccione, Italy

Additional qualifying opportunity for Short Course World Championships

Live Results

18-year-old Simone Cerasuolo knocked down his second World Junior Record in as many days at these Italian Short Course Winter Championships.

Competing in the men’s 100m breaststroke on day two in Riccione, Cerasuolo hit a new lifetime best of 56.66 to not only claim gold ahead of his Olympic countrymates but to also check in with a new European Junior Record and World Junior Record.

Opening in 26.31 and closing in 30.35, Cerasuolo beat out Tokyo bronze medalist Nicolo Martinenghi, who settled for silver in a time of 56.97 as the only other sub-57 second swimmer. Bronze went to Alessandro Pinzuti who touched well back in 58.03.

Entering this meet, Cerasuolo’s career-quickest in this short course meters 100 breaststroke rested at the 58.20 he produced just this past April. Splits for that previous effort included 26.89/31.31. As such, in a matter of months, the teen’s super quick outing here hacked well over a second off of his previous best-ever performance to grab gold.

Just as with the 50m breaststroke mark Cerasuolo established yesterday, this SCM 100 breast previous EJR and WJR was held by the aforementioned Martinenghi. He set the standard at 57.27 from the 2017 European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

With his 56.66 this evening, Cerasuolo becomes the 24th fastest performer all-time in the event at just 18 years of age. Specific to Italy, Cerasuolo ranks as the nation’s 3rd best man of all time, sitting only behind national record holder Martinenghi (55.63) and Fabio Scozzoli (56.15).

