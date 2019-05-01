Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Pool of the Future

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Very here for the pineapples.

10.

We didn’t know we wanted this.

9.

Loooove to see it.

8.

He is back! @j_lucca made a decision last fall to fully recommit himself and scratch retirement plans. Proud to say he worked for this one…and qualified for 2019 PanAms and 2019 Worlds. Maybe more importantly, at age 29, he is working to be better than ever! @uoflswimdive pic.twitter.com/nZq5DkbM0W — A Albiero- UofL Swim (@ArthurAlbiero) April 23, 2019

What a story.

7.

Boys track got some swim work in at practice today. #CrossTraining #drenched pic.twitter.com/0H46YzI8Yp — Tuscola HS Athletics (@TuscolaAD) April 25, 2019

Classic.

6.

But he still got two!

5.

If he's not into professionalized college sports and wants them to remain a simple element of campus life, a fraction of that salary could restore the swim/dive programs Clemson eliminated during its ramp-up to football superpower status. https://t.co/LpN0GFjCjE — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) April 26, 2019

Preach, Pat.

4.

“It was close.”

3.

“we are treated as numbers of points in the classification & not as human beings” I don’t get the system. Perhaps I never will. But ill always believe in the magic within the Para athlete. The work we do as athletes goes way beyond our sport. Shame we get jerked around so much. https://t.co/YoJvF8soF6 — Lizzi Smith (@SmithLizzi) April 27, 2019

Well said.

2.

We wouldn’t not cover this.

1.

Nothing like the promise of a new pool.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets. Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner