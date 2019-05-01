Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Pool of the Future

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Very here for the pineapples.
10.
Hooray Pro Swimming! pic.twitter.com/UzQR52GJad
— swimnerd (@SwimNerds) April 27, 2019
We didn’t know we wanted this.
9.
After three long years off campus, today was our first practice in our new pool!!!! @swimswamnews #SpartanUp #SpartanStrong #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/0lOcoSUbXz
— SJSU Swimming&Diving (@SJSUSwim) April 22, 2019
Loooove to see it.
8.
He is back! @j_lucca made a decision last fall to fully recommit himself and scratch retirement plans. Proud to say he worked for this one…and qualified for 2019 PanAms and 2019 Worlds. Maybe more importantly, at age 29, he is working to be better than ever! @uoflswimdive pic.twitter.com/nZq5DkbM0W
— A Albiero- UofL Swim (@ArthurAlbiero) April 23, 2019
What a story.
7.
Boys track got some swim work in at practice today. #CrossTraining #drenched pic.twitter.com/0H46YzI8Yp
— Tuscola HS Athletics (@TuscolaAD) April 25, 2019
Classic.
6.
Me after missing two @MastersSwimming national records by a combined .35 seconds this weekend. #nextyear #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/QpHqPmfUc7
— Jeff Commings (@jeffswim) April 28, 2019
But he still got two!
5.
If he's not into professionalized college sports and wants them to remain a simple element of campus life, a fraction of that salary could restore the swim/dive programs Clemson eliminated during its ramp-up to football superpower status. https://t.co/LpN0GFjCjE
— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) April 26, 2019
Preach, Pat.
4.
“It was close.”
3.
“we are treated as numbers of points in the classification & not as human beings”
I don’t get the system. Perhaps I never will. But ill always believe in the magic within the Para athlete. The work we do as athletes goes way beyond our sport. Shame we get jerked around so much. https://t.co/YoJvF8soF6
— Lizzi Smith (@SmithLizzi) April 27, 2019
Well said.
2.
@swimswamnews @USASwimming swim meets too
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) April 24, 2019
We wouldn’t not cover this.
1.
Pool of the future: Anaheim High pool starting to take shape! @ocvarsity @OCVswimdive @AnaheimSports1 @jonurb @AnaheimUHSD @USAWP @SwimmingWorld @swimswamnews 🏊♂️🏊♀️💦💯🤽♀️🤽♂️ pic.twitter.com/ymwlaEVdjk
— Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) April 26, 2019
Nothing like the promise of a new pool.
Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets. Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.
Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA
Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA
Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA
Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner
Leave a Reply