Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Pool of the Future

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

We’re bananas for these prints 🍌 which one is your favorite?

Very here for the pineapples.

10.

We didn’t know we wanted this.

9.

Loooove to see it.

8.

What a story.

7.

Classic.

6.

But he still got two!

5.

Preach, Pat.

4.

Often talked about, rarely seen: a Matt Grevers 50 breaststroke. Colorful video commentary offered by long time friend @jack.jdn Thanks @mastersswimming for putting on a beautiful event in Arizona! #mastersswimming #breaststroke

“It was close.”

3.

Well said.

2.

We wouldn’t not cover this.

1.

Nothing like the promise of a new pool.

