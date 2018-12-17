Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Most Likely to Break a World Record

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From SC Worlds highlights to MP encounters, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

World Record by @adam_peaty and 10 International Medals by @Dunks_Scott thought one of them might be at least nominated!? 🤨 — James Guy (@Jimbob95goon) December 16, 2018

Preach! (He’s talking about the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award)

#9

He's been my roommate for almost 2 years now, so don't steal my moment, thanks https://t.co/HMJ3RQxKQt — Justin Ress (@LilJRess) December 11, 2018

Roommate goals.

#8

Win a World Champ medal ✅

Break an American Record ✅

Get lapped at Worlds ✅

Live to see another day ✅ — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) December 16, 2018

Relatable?

#7

Even @MichaelPhelps has to #christmasshop. Gotta love being in the presence of greatness!! Once an Olympian always an Olympian. @bbizzle3 & I like our water frozen😂. pic.twitter.com/bDaMcR2eZe — Bonnie Blair C (@bonnieblair) December 15, 2018

Imagine just running into MP at the store… but also being Bonnie Blair.

#6

Katie Meili is a freakin’ stud. We don’t talk enough about the fact that she’s simultaneously going to law school and winning medals but SHE’S SIMULTANEOUSLY GOING TO LAW SCHOOL AND WINNING MEDALS https://t.co/QQcdk1IKgi — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) December 15, 2018

So impressive. (Pick up the Women in Swimming issue of SwimSwam magazine if you want to read more about it).

#5

Vocês não sabem o orgulho que estou sentindo de em 2018 ter visto a Seleção Brasileira de Natação virar um TIME e nadar como um. Nem fui ps duas comps principais do ano, mas da p sentir isso só de assistir. O futuro é próspero!! — Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) December 15, 2018

Acordei nesse Domingo p ver a natação feminina do Brasil ganhar DUAS medalhas em provas olímpicas!! Repito: o futuro é próspero!! — Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) December 16, 2018

Get you a teammate who supports you like Bruno Fratus.

#4

Yup.

#3

Congrats, Shane!

#2

Just an FYI for all you 30-something-year-old legends who may or may not be weighing a future in the sport…

#1

How often do these actually come true?