Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Most Likely to Break a World Record

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From SC Worlds highlights to MP encounters, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
World Record by @adam_peaty and 10 International Medals by @Dunks_Scott thought one of them might be at least nominated!? 🤨
— James Guy (@Jimbob95goon) December 16, 2018
Preach! (He’s talking about the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award)
#9
He's been my roommate for almost 2 years now, so don't steal my moment, thanks https://t.co/HMJ3RQxKQt
— Justin Ress (@LilJRess) December 11, 2018
Roommate goals.
#8
Win a World Champ medal ✅
Break an American Record ✅
Get lapped at Worlds ✅
Live to see another day ✅
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) December 16, 2018
Relatable?
#7
Even @MichaelPhelps has to #christmasshop. Gotta love being in the presence of greatness!! Once an Olympian always an Olympian. @bbizzle3 & I like our water frozen😂. pic.twitter.com/bDaMcR2eZe
— Bonnie Blair C (@bonnieblair) December 15, 2018
Imagine just running into MP at the store… but also being Bonnie Blair.
#6
Katie Meili is a freakin’ stud. We don’t talk enough about the fact that she’s simultaneously going to law school and winning medals but SHE’S SIMULTANEOUSLY GOING TO LAW SCHOOL AND WINNING MEDALS https://t.co/QQcdk1IKgi
— Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) December 15, 2018
So impressive. (Pick up the Women in Swimming issue of SwimSwam magazine if you want to read more about it).
#5
Vocês não sabem o orgulho que estou sentindo de em 2018 ter visto a Seleção Brasileira de Natação virar um TIME e nadar como um. Nem fui ps duas comps principais do ano, mas da p sentir isso só de assistir. O futuro é próspero!!
— Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) December 15, 2018
Acordei nesse Domingo p ver a natação feminina do Brasil ganhar DUAS medalhas em provas olímpicas!! Repito: o futuro é próspero!!
— Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) December 16, 2018
Get you a teammate who supports you like Bruno Fratus.
#4
I’m not crying you’re crying! pic.twitter.com/kEMH88akGN
— swimnerd (@SwimNerds) December 12, 2018
Yup.
#3
Shane Ryan's🥉is a first EVER Senior World Championship Medal in Swimming for Ireland! #FINAHangzhou2018 #teamarenaIRL #TeamIreland 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/N2SjVQdbzL
— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 14, 2018
Congrats, Shane!
#2
View this post on Instagram
🥇Que dia, que ANO!!! O que dizer de tudo isso, Bicampeão MUNDIAL/ RECORDISTA MUNDIAL e aos 38 anos de idade sinto que ainda tenho muita coisa a deixar nas piscinas. Obrigado Brasil pela torcida… "O Mundo é nosso"🌎 #swc18 #swimming #natação #worldchampion #worldrecord #swimming 📸 @satirosodre
Just an FYI for all you 30-something-year-old legends who may or may not be weighing a future in the sport…
#1
*rapid fire searches easily breakable world records* @heldilox pic.twitter.com/QaL94WJkoN
— kerby (@Kerby_Ingram) December 14, 2018
How often do these actually come true?
