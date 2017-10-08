Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Jaeger “Settled” for Silver

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on.
There’s a little of everything this week — from hype videos, to drills, to PSAs; scroll to see what topped the list!
#10
Monday am GRIND! Go Pack! pic.twitter.com/YAQ5kxkzG8
— NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) October 2, 2017
Color us very impressed.
#9
Another awesome video from @VFL_Films & @trish_forrester! The #LadyVols of @Vol_Swim have done a great job all season! #TennesseeTrained pic.twitter.com/wohF6j62hw
— CoachGreg (@UTCoachGreg) October 4, 2017
Hype video production value just keeps getting higher.
#8
Yesterday we had an EXCLUSIVE sizing session with @DolfinSwim! Great to work with talented people! #cantstoptheshamrock #Dolfinadvantage pic.twitter.com/nAX4iPwWu2
— ND Swimming & Diving (@NDSwimDive) October 6, 2017
That’s it: we’re living in the future.
#7
Putting in hard work for the upcoming season!! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/hAikc8Ra7A
— Auburn Swim & Dive (@AuburnSwimDive) October 3, 2017
If Auburn “isn’t a training team” and trains this hard, we’re pumped to see them race.
#6
#NouvellePhotoDeProfil pic.twitter.com/NH60p9TarL
— Theo Curin (@TCurin) October 3, 2017
Man vs. The World (or at least an equally-daunting early morning practice).
#5
Even on my vacation, I’m not on vacation. Found a pool. work never stops! #getyours #lovemyjob #work #byronbay https://t.co/0a3B5otInm pic.twitter.com/Hb7jnS1QJ8
— Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) October 6, 2017
Let’s hope Ryan remembered to circle swim in reverse before he lapped the locals.
#4
When the main set is 15x200s and you just have to sit and regret all the food you ate over the weekend pic.twitter.com/15N44OJPcN
— Shauna Lee (@Shauna95Lee) September 25, 2017
Technically from last week, this was RT’d by Olympian Shannon Vreeland on Monday and is a little too accurate.
#3
Be as fast underwater as you are on top; drills are key! 🏊💨 pic.twitter.com/EnISwmlQ21
— Adam Peaty (@adam_peaty) October 5, 2017
Who needs a mirror when you’ve got Adam Peaty?
#2
Wear a helmet! If I hadn't been, I would have broken more than just my collarbone.
P.S.-anyone want to buy a moped? It still runs (barely) 😅
— Gunnar Bentz (@TheGunnyBunny) October 7, 2017
Don’t be like Gunnar and crash your moped. Do be like Gunnar and wear a helmet. Do picture 6′ 5″ Gunnar on a moped.
#1
The aol AIM name I made when I was 9 years old was RaceGold3395 .. almost got there 🇺🇸👌 #RIP #AIM
— Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) October 7, 2017
Making a swim-related username is practically a swimming rite of passage. Young Connor had big dreams and wasn’t afraid to show it — we’re sure he’d be pleased with an Olympic silver.
