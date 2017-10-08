Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Jaeger “Settled” for Silver

by Torrey Hart 0

October 08th, 2017 News

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on.

There’s a little of everything this week — from hype videos, to drills, to PSAs; scroll to see what topped the list!

#10

Color us very impressed.

#9

Hype video production value just keeps getting higher.

#8

That’s it: we’re living in the future.

#7

If Auburn “isn’t a training team” and trains this hard, we’re pumped to see them race.

#6

Man vs. The World (or at least an equally-daunting early morning practice).

#5

Let’s hope Ryan remembered to circle swim in reverse before he lapped the locals.

#4

Technically from last week, this was RT’d by Olympian Shannon Vreeland on Monday and is a little too accurate.

#3

Who needs a mirror when you’ve got Adam Peaty?

#2

Don’t be like Gunnar and crash your moped. Do be like Gunnar and wear a helmet. Do picture 6′ 5″ Gunnar on a moped.

#1

Making a swim-related username is practically a swimming rite of passage. Young Connor had big dreams and wasn’t afraid to show it — we’re sure he’d be pleased with an Olympic silver.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz