Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Jaeger “Settled” for Silver

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on.

There’s a little of everything this week — from hype videos, to drills, to PSAs; scroll to see what topped the list!

#10

Monday am GRIND! Go Pack! pic.twitter.com/YAQ5kxkzG8 — NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) October 2, 2017

Color us very impressed.

#9

Hype video production value just keeps getting higher.

#8

Yesterday we had an EXCLUSIVE sizing session with @DolfinSwim! Great to work with talented people! #cantstoptheshamrock #Dolfinadvantage pic.twitter.com/nAX4iPwWu2 — ND Swimming & Diving (@NDSwimDive) October 6, 2017

That’s it: we’re living in the future.

#7

Putting in hard work for the upcoming season!! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/hAikc8Ra7A — Auburn Swim & Dive (@AuburnSwimDive) October 3, 2017

If Auburn “isn’t a training team” and trains this hard, we’re pumped to see them race.

#6

Man vs. The World (or at least an equally-daunting early morning practice).

#5

Let’s hope Ryan remembered to circle swim in reverse before he lapped the locals.

#4

When the main set is 15x200s and you just have to sit and regret all the food you ate over the weekend pic.twitter.com/15N44OJPcN — Shauna Lee (@Shauna95Lee) September 25, 2017

Technically from last week, this was RT’d by Olympian Shannon Vreeland on Monday and is a little too accurate.

#3

Be as fast underwater as you are on top; drills are key! 🏊💨 pic.twitter.com/EnISwmlQ21 — Adam Peaty (@adam_peaty) October 5, 2017

Who needs a mirror when you’ve got Adam Peaty?

#2

Wear a helmet! If I hadn't been, I would have broken more than just my collarbone.

P.S.-anyone want to buy a moped? It still runs (barely) 😅 — Gunnar Bentz (@TheGunnyBunny) October 7, 2017

Don’t be like Gunnar and crash your moped. Do be like Gunnar and wear a helmet. Do picture 6′ 5″ Gunnar on a moped.

#1

The aol AIM name I made when I was 9 years old was RaceGold3395 .. almost got there 🇺🇸👌 #RIP #AIM — Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) October 7, 2017

Making a swim-related username is practically a swimming rite of passage. Young Connor had big dreams and wasn’t afraid to show it — we’re sure he’d be pleased with an Olympic silver.