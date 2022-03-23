Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Go For The Swimming, Stay For The Pizza

Comments: 1
by Ben Dornan 1

March 23rd, 2022 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Shoutout to these women!

9.

#TheMargoEffect

8.

As one meet ends…

7.

… another one begins!

6.

Just a reminder that Katharine Berkoff swam a 48.74 100 back last week.

5.

“He is the tall one” hahaha.

4.

Apparently this was the week of surprise Olympic champion sightings.

3.

Weekly inspo post.

2.

Quiz: What world record does Sophie Hansson hold? (No googling).

1.

The food is always the most important part of any swim meet.

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!

