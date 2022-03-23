Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Go For The Swimming, Stay For The Pizza

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

B1G name coaches on this list including our very own @KatieSwimCoach #b1gcats pic.twitter.com/U0CSvhE8Si — NorthwesternSwimDive (@NUSwimDive) March 21, 2022

Shoutout to these women!

9.

Alabama Women’s Swimming and Diving Finishes Program-Best Fourth at NCAA Championships – University of Alabama Athletics https://t.co/mGNY24OOms — Margo Geer (@UACoachGeer) March 21, 2022

#TheMargoEffect

8.

As one meet ends…

7.

The #NCAASwimDive Championships begin tomorrow at 5 pm CT (6 pm ET) with the 200 medley relay. Our full NCAA Championships preview, including links for 📹 and 📊 ⤵️ #HookEm 🤘 Preview 🔗: https://t.co/L18qooFdTq pic.twitter.com/rfCSzGu30U — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) March 22, 2022

… another one begins!

6.

Katharine Berkoff drops over a second from prelims to go 48.74 in the 100 backstroke at #NCAASwimDive. The fastest time ever! ARE. YOU. KIDDING. ME?! pic.twitter.com/ywo1uHMepJ — Coach Russo (@MrRussoHealth) March 18, 2022

Just a reminder that Katharine Berkoff swam a 48.74 100 back last week.

5.

I went to the CVMM swim meet in Simi Valley yesterday. It was a fun, well run swim meet. Here is a phot of me and friends with the meet host, Olympic swimmer Matt Biondi. He is the tall one. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vwMeyaIT7m — mbswimchick (@mbswimchick) March 21, 2022

“He is the tall one” hahaha.

4.

So good to meet the “Iron Lady” herself @HosszuKatinka (3*Olympic Medalist) and most importantly one of my swimming idols 😍.#swimmers #ironlady #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/GtqmXSJiWp — Niranjan Mukundan PLY (@SwimmerNiranjan) March 21, 2022

Apparently this was the week of surprise Olympic champion sightings.

3.

This is Maurine Kornfeld, who is 100 years old. Maurine took swim lessons after she retired in her 60’s. Later she joined a Masters swim team. (Masters means for adults.)

Maurine is my idol!

I took this pic at a swim meet yesterday between events. Maurine set new records! pic.twitter.com/DCHGRFsGgN — mbswimchick (@mbswimchick) March 21, 2022

Weekly inspo post.

2.

Four years with Sophie Hansson. 4x NCAA Champion. 22x All-American. 11x ACC Champion. Olympian. World Record Holder. Teammate. Role model. Friend. Thank you for the dominance, kindness, and hard work you contributed to this program. Wouldn’t be where we are today without you. pic.twitter.com/hVaKiifjv0 — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) March 20, 2022

Quiz: What world record does Sophie Hansson hold? (No googling).

1.

When you drive 5 hrs to Long Island for your son’s state swim meet, you HAVE to go to Borrelli’s, everybody knows the rules 🍕 @FrankieBorrelli pic.twitter.com/107XFcNsp4 — Jennifer Townes (@jtownes4) March 20, 2022

The food is always the most important part of any swim meet.

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!