Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Erica Sullivan Has An Idea

Comments: 1

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

RECOUNT THE VOTE.

9.

Top performance and still almost a second off her world record… her power is unmatched.

8.

Name one person who has smiled wider than Cody Simpson in this video.

7.

I’m not crying it’s just allergies.

6.

This remains my favorite then/now ever.

5.

Happy birthday to the most famous Olympic heat winner in history.

4.

I would expect nothing less from Adam Peaty than to acquire a personalized walking boot.

3.

I guess that’s one way to put it.

2.

This looks quite enjoyable TBH.

1.

Someone send this to FINA.

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Drewbrewsbeer
24 seconds ago

Make it so.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!