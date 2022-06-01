Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Erica Sullivan Has An Idea

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

RECOUNT THE VOTE.

9.

According to the @SwimmingStats power ranking, these are the 10 best performances set during the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour in women’s events (one performance per swimmer per event).

Do you agree with the list? pic.twitter.com/koEeIJImJo — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) May 29, 2022

Top performance and still almost a second off her world record… her power is unmatched.

8.

One of the monumental moments of my life thus far. Honoured to have made my first Australian team. It’s a dream. @DolphinsAUS #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/IUkNTuswZ1 — Cody Simpson (@CodySimpson) May 30, 2022

Name one person who has smiled wider than Cody Simpson in this video.

7.

I’m not crying it’s just allergies.

6.

"If there is any question, I'd be comfortable going to Michael." Rio 2016 champ Joseph Schooling contemplates life after swimming and reveals that the Olympic GOAT is a source of advice. 🏊‍♂️@joschooling | @MichaelPhelps | @fina1908 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 30, 2022

This remains my favorite then/now ever.

5.

* 44 anos de idade para Eric Moussambani, aquele que ficou famoso por "fiasco" na natação da África mas que mudou por completo a abordagem da FINA. https://t.co/LVnw279gRJ — Coach Alex Pussieldi (@alexpussieldi) June 1, 2022

Happy birthday to the most famous Olympic heat winner in history.

4.

Got my 3D Printed custom boot so that I can get back in the water! They left a nice touch on it 🔥 A huge thanks to everyone who got me this in such a short turnaround 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DxHq3ExZoB — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) May 26, 2022

I would expect nothing less from Adam Peaty than to acquire a personalized walking boot.

3.

you’re telling me titmus and ledecky are the meemaws of women’s distance swimming? https://t.co/v6lPV86eN3 — so much is happening rn (@cardinal_curse) May 25, 2022

I guess that’s one way to put it.

2.

Things to do is Tuscaloosa that’ll leave you wanting more.. pic.twitter.com/O9hSJrSwGU — Ozzie Quevedo (@UACoachQuevedo) May 30, 2022

This looks quite enjoyable TBH.

1.

We all complain that swimming doesn’t get views outside of the Olympics. So I propose that Cody Simpson performs “Little Brown Eyes” in the ready room of the 100fly ft. A dancing Dressel. A little half time show if u will. — Erica Sullivan (@erica_sully) May 19, 2022

Someone send this to FINA.

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!