Swimming From Home Talk Show: Kierra Smith on Training in 12m Pool

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Canadian Olympian Kierra Smith talks through the details of continuing to “train” during the coronavirus pandemic. Having to come back to her hometown of Kelowna, British Columbia from her training base in Minneapolis, Smith has been relegated to swimming in a private, 12-meter pool. With these restrictions, she’s basically only able to do skulling, drills, and technique work. Smith also talks through spending time with her family, the potential of an Olympic cancellation (which materialized after this conversation), and completely revamping her stroke technique.