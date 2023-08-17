Swimming Australia To Vote On New Constitution With Greater Athlete Voice

Swimming Australia announced Thursday that its Board has called a Special General Meeting of its voting members to vote on adopting a new constitution, aligning the national governing body with the mandated standard of World Aquatics.

On Wednesday, reports indicated that Swimming Australia was in violation of multiple points within the World Aquatics Constitution, most notably a lack of athlete voting power on the Board. World Aquatics provided Swimming Australia with a 90-day window to enact change before taking action, which would potentially include implementing a Stabilization Committee and/or withdrawing Swimming Australia’s membership within World Aquatics.

Thursday’s announcement from Swimming Australia will see its members vote on amending the organization’s constitution to align with World Aquatics, with the Special General Meeting scheduled for October 20.

“The new constitution will modernize the operations and governance of the organization and ensure everyone in the Australian swimming ecosystem has the best experience possible, no matter their level of involvement,” Swimming Australia said.

“The new constitution has been developed with input from Swimming Australia’s voting members and with the mandate of Swimming’s world governing body, World Aquatics, which has been consulted throughout the process, and aligns more closely to the Australian Sports Commission’s Governance Principles.

“The changes will provide Swimming with a governance structure that aligns with its requirements as a member of World Aquatics and within the wider International Olympic Committee structure.

“The new constitution will also ensure more power to athletes, a stronger voice for athletes and coaches, while also delivering a broader voting base.”

Swimming Australia’s press release acknowledged that the changes were required by World Aquatics.

“World Aquatics has advised Swimming Australia that these are changes that need to be made and if the motion for the new constitution isn’t passed then World Aquatics reserves its rights to consider further action against Swimming Australia in line with its constitution.”

Swimming Australia reportedly had a “void” in the role of its athletes in decision-making positions (with a vote). The World Aquatics Constitution dictates that all 20 members of a national governing body’s Athletes Committee have one vote in Congress.

Swimming Australia also failed to recognize ex-swimmer Matthew Dunn as an ex-officio member with a voting right on their Board.

Swimming Australia President Michelle Gallen said the new constitution will bring “much needed – and called for – changed and stability” to how the sport is governed.

“On the back of our swimmers’ recent success at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, the Para Dolphins in Manchester, and in the leadup to Paris 2024, now is the time for Swimming in Australia to be just as high performing out of the pool,” Gallen said.

“The changes will ensure the sport’s administration and governance is of a world-class standard and will strengthen the voice of athletes and coaches.

“The message from the governing body is abundantly clear. If we don’t make these necessary changes, then our standing in the sport is in jeopardy.”

World Aquatics endorsed Swimming Australia’s proposed new constitution.

“World Aquatics welcomes the changes to the Swimming Australia Constitution, which will give more power to athletes and a voice on the Board, while also delivering a broader voting base more closely connected to athletes and coaches,” said World Aquatics Executive Director, Brent Nowicki.

“The changes will also allow for a modernized governance structure that aligns with the sport’s requirements as a member of World Aquatics.”