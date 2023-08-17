Former Penn State, ASU Swim Coach Arrested For Meeting 14-Year-Old In Sting Operation

Patrick Nalley, a former club and college swim coach, was arrested Tuesday in Cobb County, Georgia for crimes related to child molestation and having obscene online contact with someone under the age of 16.

Nalley, who recently relocated to Georgia to take a position as the Director of Parks & Recreation with the City of Brookhaven, was arrested by Cobb County Police on a sting arrest after he solicited the company of what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

According to a press release issued by the City of Brookhaven, Nalley made online contact during business hours with an undercover officer pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. The two made plans to meet on August 15, and when Nalley arrived, driving a city-owned vehicle, he was arrested.

Nalley has been fired from the position after three months.

“Mr. Nalley is terminated immediately,” said City Manager Christian Sigman. “Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day. The safety and comfort of our residents and guests and their families are always our top priority in Brookhaven.”

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Cobb County Police Department and Nalley’s bond has been set at $20,000 in court.

Nalley previously worked as the Director of Recreation and Parks in Henico County, Virginia, a role he reportedly resigned from in July 2022 “in lieu of termination,” according to Atlanta outlet 11 Alive.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also worked as the Parks and Recreation Director in the Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District (Colorado Springs) from 2013 to 2017, and then served as the Aquatics Manager at Mt. Hood Community College in Portland, Oregon, from 2017 to 2021.

In swimming, Nalley coached both club and collegiate programs, with his most recent stint coming with the Arkansas Dolphins, where he was the head coach until July 2015, when he was let go for what was characterized as a mutual parting of ways.

Prior to that, he worked as an assistant coach at Penn State University, a position he assumed in September 2013 after seven years in Tempe, Arizona, where he had a four-year stint as the head coach of Sun Devil Aquatics and spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Arizona State University team.

A native of Fort Wayne, Ind., Nalley competed with the University of Kentucky as a collegiate swimmer before graduating from ASU in 2010.