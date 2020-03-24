Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimmers Worldwide React To Tokyo 2020 Postponement

The International Olympic Committee’s has announced that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will not go ahead as originally scheduled. Slated to occur from July 24 – August 9, the Games will be postponed to “a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.” With official details yet to come, the IOC has also said that the Games will still occur in Japan and will keep the name ‘Tokyo 2020.’

In light of the cancellations, Olympic qualifiers and hopefuls across the globe have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share their thoughts.

Among those reacting today following the IOC’s official statement, several 2016 Olympic medalists who were set to vie for a return to the podium this summer have shared their thoughts, their support, and their plans for this shift in schedule.

View this post on Instagram

Just one more year to get better #Tokyo2021

A post shared by Lilly King (@_king_lil) on

2012 Olympic Champion in both the 50 and 100 freestyle Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who had already qualified for the 2020 Olympics, was set to race at her fourth Olympics this summer. The Dutch sprinter shared her reaction the the announcement.

Regan Smith, Michael Andrew, and Carson Foster are among a cluster of rising US stars who have had breakouts since Rio 2016 and were on their way to a potential Olympic debut this summer. Smith, a triple world record holder, Andrew, 2016 Short Course World Champion, and Foster, a multi world junior medalist and world junior record holder shared their reactions and reflections.

View this post on Instagram

More fuel to the fire #tokyo2021

A post shared by Regan Smith (@regansmith4) on

View this post on Instagram

Everything happens for a reason #2021

A post shared by Carson Foster (@carson24foster) on

View this post on Instagram

The Olympics have officially been postponed… grateful that a decision has been made 🙏🏽. For the athletes around the world, we can have peace in knowing that we will have the opportunity to be fully prepared for what will be the biggest competition of our lives. That is, when the time comes. For now, continue being wise and staying healthy. We will get through this. Thank you to the IOC for hearing the athletes and acting swiftly. I don’t know what goes in to planning an Olympic Games let alone postponing one. I can’t imagine the challenges that will have to be faced and I’m grateful to know the athletes and the health of the people around the world are of top priority. At the end of the day the Olympic spirit lives on with or without an Olympic Games! We are too blessed to stress! Have a great day, and I will keep the vlogs coming as I post daily from quarantine! #Cheers

A post shared by Michael Andrew (@swimmermichael) on

Michael Andrew was among the first to share his thoughts on the matter following senior IOC member, Dick Pound’s original statement that the Olympics would be postponed.

 

Swimswammer

Thoughts about Andrei Minakovs reaction? Only swimmer I’ve seen so far who has strongly criticized the postponement

