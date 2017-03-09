Swim Program Still Alive, But Coach Joel Blesh Out At Lock Haven

Lock Haven University has removed women’s swimming from its list of programs proposed to be cut, but head coach Joel Blesh won’t be leading the program.

Lock Haven swimmers were informed in January that their team was proposed to be cut, sparking an outcry on social media behind the hashtag #SaveHaven. Swimmers also reported that the school’s men’s track team was slated to be cut alongside swimming.

The school finalized its proposal this week, removing swimming from the programs to be cut, but leaving both indoor and outdoor track & field on the chopping block. Lockhaven newspaper The Express indicates that the women’s swimming program’s continued existence is tied to Title IX, with “a trend toward higher women’s enrollment at the university in the coming years.”

Program Continues, Coach Will Not

But the swimming program isn’t out of hot water yet. The proposal included “modifications” to the women’s swim program, as called for by University President Michael Fiorentino, Jr. and athletics director Thomas Gioglio.

The first of those modifications appears to be the removal of head coach Blesh, who said he was told he wouldn’t be heading the swim program anymore right after a Monday meeting announcing the program wouldn’t be cut.

“On Monday at 9:30 AM we had a scheduled union meeting to discuss the possibility of cutting programs,” Blesh told SwimSwam. “I was texted by the athletic director at 9:24 AM and was told that he wanted to see me after the meeting.

“At the end of the meeting, Gioglio and LHU’s Vice President for HR Deana Hill stayed behind and gave me a letter saying that Monday was my last day at LHU. They exercised their right to buy out my contract.”

The school termed the move as choosing not to extend Blesh’s contract, which runs through June 30, 2017. Lock Haven said the school can decide on contract renewals or non-renewals at any point after the season ends.

Blesh just finished his 5th season coaching Lock Haven, which is a bit of a milestone in contractual terms. The Pennsylvania state colleges faculty and coaches union (ASPCUF) contract allows a university president to set the length of head coaching contracts over the first five years. But once a coach has completed five full years, the collective bargaining agreement requires the school to give that coach a 3-year “roll-over” contract. Blesh will come up a few months short of that contract.

Troubled Waters

Lock Haven and its swim program have had their fair share of bumps and bruises of late. Last month, a Lock Haven swimmer came forward with the news that the program may be cut, and also claimed that the school had canceled the team’s training trip without offering a reason.

Shortly after, a parent of a Lock Haven swimmer contacted SwimSwam with an open letter to the University’s president. In the letter, Carolyn Bingham criticized President Fiorentino for claiming that athletes “have not made any noise about [the] proposal to eliminate both the swim team and the track team” while forcing the athletes to sign a “gag order” not to talk about the proposed cuts to the media, under threat of suspension.

The school confirmed to SwimSwam that it wasn’t allowing its athletes to speak to the media, and Blesh confirmed that the school’s policy required athletes to go to the school’s sports information personnel to get permission before speaking to the media.

The training trip is another area of confusion between reports from both sides. The swimmer who originally came forward, indicated that the athletes had fully funded the training trip themselves. Coach Blesh confirms that the travel plan he submitted to the school for permission didn’t request any school funds.

“The travel form that I put forward had $0 requested,” he said. “It was all coming out of our fundraising account.”

The school didn’t respond to our original request for comment on the subject of the training trip, but this week directly contradicted what Blesh said. “The swim trip that was not approved was considered a recruiting trip by the coach,” said Director of Athletic Communications Doug Spatafore. “There would have been funds requested from the university to support the trip.”

Blesh says he followed university policy in turning in his travel plans months ahead of time, but that the school decided not to approve the team’s training trip.

“The other thing is that they refused to meet with me about it,” Blesh said. “They wouldn’t give me an answer as to why.”

The swimmer from the earlier story says the school’s vice president, Rodney Jenkins, at first refused to respond, then told athletes that the trip wasn’t approved due to financial constraints. The swimmer says that when Jenkins was told that the trip wouldn’t cost the school any money due to fundraising, he said the trip wasn’t approved “because I said so.” Jenkins denies having said that.

Lock Haven and APSCUF

While Lock Haven and the swimming program have had their own clashes this year, the broader conversation has been between the school and APSCUF, the faculty and coaches union. According to The Express, the school originally gave its proposal to APSCUF, and that the union responded with its own counter-proposal, titled “Points for Consideration from Coaches, Faculty, Student Athletes.”

The Express reports that the original proposal had to do with falling enrollment, which was leaving less student fees available for athletics, which uses student fees at 85% of its budget. The union suggested that cutting sports would hurt enrollment even further and recommended instead adding more sports: women’s bowling, women’s water polo, women’s tennis and women’s golf. The union’s counter-proposal claimed that the new sports would both draw more students to the school and help the school stay within Title IX requirements.

Lock Haven’s local APSCUF chapter vice president Tim Baylor described the counter-proposal this way:

“We have had the issue as presented to us as an enrollment problem… Each athletic team obviously brings in a certain number of students. Doing anything that is seen as negatively affecting a particular sport is more likely to further increase or exacerbate the enrollment problem.”

But the school noted that it didn’t have the funding to launch new sports, noting that “it generally takes one to three years for funds raised by a new sport to exceed the expenses.” Vice President Jenkins said the school couldn’t guarantee that any new team would bring in enough new students to make the addition of sports financially viable.

“I can’t add costs with no detailed projections that those costs will turn into revenue,” he said in The Express.

Jenkins also noted that surveys of incoming female students showed 0% interest in bowling, water polo and golf and that interest in tennis was at about 2.5%.

That disagreement between Lock Haven and APSCUF is the backdrop to all of the swimming-specific drama of the past few months. In addition to coaching swimming at Lock Haven, Blesh served as vice president of the APSCUF Coaches Council. He pointed to the other programs affected by Lock Haven’s proposal:

“You look at… the only sports that were affected in the initial proposal by administration: The track and field coach [Aaron Russell] is our elected union president. Swimming, I’m the vice president. And the field hockey coach [Pat Rudy] is our elected grievance chair.”

Indoor and Outdoor Track & field were the programs cut, while field hockey is currently under review with a possibility of moving to Division II. When asked about those specific sports and union official coaches being affected, the school gave this statement: “All program decisions within the proposal we considered based on industry trends and information obtained through research of the director.”

For now the swim program, which took 12th at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships last month, will have to wait for further news on a new head coach and whether the university’s president approves the current proposal to cut track & field, as well as find out if any further “modifications” are in line for the swim program.