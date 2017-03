Deutsche Schwimmer im NCAA Finale der Männer

Another NCAA Division II 200 Medley Relay Record for Queens Men Queens University of Charlotte broke the NCAA Division II meet record in the 200 medley relay for the second time on Day One of the 2017 Championships.

Drury Women Lower Brand New NCAA D2 Record in 200 Medley Relay Between prelims and finals, Drury took a 1.12-second chunk out of the previous NCAA Division II meet record in the women’s 200 medley relay.