Swim.com App Turns Apple Watch Series 2 Into Advanced Swim Tracker

The Apple Watch Series 2 is waterproof — and it’s updated design will spawn a whole host of new functions and apps, including the world’s most advanced swim tracker, Swim.com.

The Swim.com app, available now on the iOS App Store, transforms the Apple Watch Series 2 from a standard lap counter to an advanced swim tracker. On top of the basic swimming functionality that the Apple Watch Series 2 offers, users swimming with the Swim.com app will be able to record stroke count, stroke type, differentiate periods of rest from swimming, track intervals, pace, efficiency and much more.

“Our Swim.com engineers and developers have been working non-stop for over four years on perfecting the algorithms needed to properly track and record swim workouts,” said Davis Wuolle, President of Swim.com. “We’ve already unveiled the first and only swimming app for Android Wear and have the most popular swim app for the Pebble Smartwatch. The day has finally arrived for millions of Apple Watch users who want to track their swimming and Swim.com is uniquely positioned to provide them with the most comprehensive swim analytics experience possible.”