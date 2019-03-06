SUNY Geneseo Crowdfunds NCAA Trip to Circumvent NY-NC Travel Ban

SUNY Geneseo, an NCAA Division III school, resorted to crowdfunding its impending trip to the 2019 NCAA Division III Championships later this month to get around New York governor Andrew Cuomo‘s Executive Order 155, the team posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The meet takes place March 20th-24th in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Executive Order 155, signed in March 2016, prohibits non-essential state-funded or state-sponsored travel to North Carolina in light of its policies barring transgendered people from using the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity. The order requires all New York State agencies, departments, boards and commissions to “immediately review all requests for state funded or state sponsored travel to the state of North Carolina, and bar any such publicly funded travel that is not essential to the enforcement of state law or public health and safety,” per NY.gov.

The SUNY Athletic Conference champion Knights qualified 10 athletes to the meet and posted a GoFundMe page aiming for $4,000 in donations for travel. They met that goal in 11 hours, with total donations reaching $4,721 from 62 different donors at publishing. The page explains the situation:

“Unfortunately, they are being pressed with a very difficult situation- Governor Cuomo’s ban on state travel to North Carolina. With this ban in place, these student athletes are being told they need to fly in and out of Virginia, and stay in VA, over an hour commute to the championship facility; which is not conducive to these student athletes performing to their peak ability, for which they have worked so hard for the entire season. These athletes are trying to represent the SUNY institution in a positive light at a competition where they had no part in deciding where the location would be. They are New York State tax paying, voting, SUNY tuition paying individuals that will have the hard work they have put in all year negatively impacted because of the Governor’s decision. This fundraiser is to secure the necessary funds to allow these athletes to stay within a reasonable distance to the championship venue which would give them the best opportunity to compete on the national level and represent SUNY Geneseo to the upmost level possible. Please consider supporting these phenomenal student athletes at a once in a lifetime competition by March 14th so they may secure better housing!”

It adds that any excess funds will go directly to the team.

SUNY Cortland also qualified a single athlete for the meet. SwimSwam has reached out to determine if they have taken any similar action.