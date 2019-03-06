Texas A&M Scratches Katie Portz from Preselection Lists

Final, cut psych sheets have not yet been released for the 2019 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, but there have already been some significant shifts in entries.
In a new version of the pre-selection sheets released later in the day on Tuesday, we noticed three changes:
- Rhyan White’s LCM entry time in the 200 back was changed (she’s still going to the meet as the 24th seed in the 100 back). While short course meters entries from bona fied meets are allowed for NCAAs, long course meters aren’t.
- Texas A&M scratched Katie Portz from the selections. She was seeded 28th in the 200 free. By scratching her now, that pulls in Arina Openysheva, the 39th seed in the 200 free, rather than New Mexico’s Adriana Palomino, who projected to be the first alternate based on the original lists. If scratches happen after the cut lists are released, then athletes are pulled from the alternates list regardless of event. Portz will likely travel to NCAAs as a relay swimmer anyway – she was an All-American as part of the 400 and 800 free relays last season.
- Stanford has scratched Kim Williams from their entries, though she wasn’t seeded to make the meet anyway. The Cardinal had 18 swimmers in the qualifying zone, and will probably qualify divers, but Williams won’t relieve the pressure on that decision.
That stinks for Palomino.
Yeah how’s that supposed to work?